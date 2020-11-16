Kyler Murray completed a stunning 43-yard desperation pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds left to lift the Arizona Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
The catch was as sensational as the throw.
The game appeared lost for the Cardinals until Murray rolled out to his left as the seconds ticked off the clock. He flung the ball toward the end zone, where Hopkins was waiting with three Buffalo defenders draped all over him. Somehow, the three-time All-Pro came down with the ball, and the Cardinals started a wild celebration in the end zone.
Josh Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left that looked like it would win it for the Bills (7-3). But Murray and the Cardinals (6-3, tied for the NFC West lead) ended the Bills’ winning streak at three games with the improbable throw and catch.
Steelers 36, Bengals 10 — At Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols. Roethlisberger completed 27 of 46 passes on a blustery afternoon at Heinz Field.
Rams 23, Seahawks 16 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Jared Goff passed for 302 yards, Darious Williams made two interceptions and the Rams took a share of the NFC West lead with Arizona and Seattle. Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns and Darrell Henderson had another score as the Rams (6-3) returned from their bye and held Seattle to three points after halftime to win for the fifth time in the rivals’ past six meetings.
Saints 27, 49ers 13 — At New Orleans: Drew Brees was pulled at halftime with a rib injury after passing for just 76 yards and one touchdown, but Alvin Kamara scored three times and New Orleans’ defense largely stifled San Francisco (4-6).
Dolphins 29, Chargers 21 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: Tua Tagovailoa had help from a less-heralded rookie while Justin Herbert struggled against a blitz-happy defense as the surprising Dolphins earned their fifth consecutive victory. Salvon Ahmed, making his first career start, ran for 85 yards on 21 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on Miami’s first play.
Raiders 37, Broncos 12 — At Las Vegas: Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs and Jeff Heath had two of Las Vegas’ five takeaways. Derek Carr didn’t have to do much for the Raiders (6-3) offensively for a change as the running game and an opportunistic defense that came into the game last in the league with five takeaways carried the load.
Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones had a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown run, and the Buccaneers bounced back from a dreadful defeat to New Orleans on Monday night.
Lions 30, Washington 27 — At Detroit: Matt Prater made a 59-yard field goal as time expired. Matthew Stafford threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first half and directed the winning drive with just 16 seconds left.
Giants 27, Eagles 17 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs. The Giants improved to 3-7 under first-year coach Joe Judge with their second straight win, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly.
Browns 10, Texans 7 — At Cleveland: Nick Chubb returned from a stint on injured reserve and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter — topping 100 yards rushing along with teammate Kareem Hunt.