IOWA CITY — The Iowa women’s volleyball program was placed on probation for one year and must vacate 33 wins over two seasons as part of its penalties for violations committed by former coach Bond Shymansky.
The university’s athletic department also will pay a $5,000 fine to the NCAA under terms of the negotiated resolution announced Wednesday. Shymansky, who was fired in June 2019, admitted making two cash payments totaling $2,000 to a prospective player during the summer of 2017. The player transferred to Iowa after her sophomore year and arrived on campus in May 2017. She could not receive a scholarship immediately because she was academically ineligible. She obtained a loan to pay for summer classes and asked the volleyball staff about getting a part-time job to assist with her living expenses.
Shymansky, according to the negotiated resolution, encouraged the player to focus on getting eligible by the fall instead of finding a job. Shymansky later went to the player’s apartment and handed her an envelope containing $1,500. On another occasion, the coach gave her an envelope containing $500.
FOOTBALL
NCAA debates lifting workout moratorium
The NCAA Division I Council debated Wednesday whether to let a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus expire at the end of the month as a growing number of college leaders express confidence that fall sports will be played in some form. NCAA spokeswoman Michelle Hosick said the topic was on the agenda for the council for Wednesday, though it was not clear a decision would be made. The moratorium on athletic activities for all sports currently runs through May 31.
Sunday Night Football is most-viewed series for 9th straight year
NEW YORK — NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will finish as prime time’s most-viewed series for the ninth consecutive year when the 2019-20 television season wraps up on Wednesday night. According to Nielsen, “Sunday Night Football” averaged 20.5 million viewers in 2019, which was a 5% increase over 2018. It also marked NBC’s best season since 2015. The most-viewed game was on Sept. 29 when 24.37 million tuned in to see New Orleans beat Dallas.
AUTO RACING
Hamlin wins shortened Toyota 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Denny Hamlin won the Toyota 500 on Wednesday night at Darlington Raceway after 208 laps when the race was called official early due to weather. Kyle Busch finished second with Kevin Harvick placing third, Brad Keselowski fourth and Erik Jones rounding out the top five. Joey Logano finished sixth.