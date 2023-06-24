CHICAGO — Lonzo Ball’s absence from the basketball court is only growing longer. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnišovas confirmed Thursday that Ball is not expected to play for the Chicago Bulls in the 2023-24 NBA season. Ball underwent a rare cartilage transplant in March, his third procedure to address a baffling knee injury that has kept him sidelined since January 2022. While Karnišovas said Ball is “recovering nicely” after moving off crutches in May, the team does not have any expectation for the point guard to return to the court this coming season. “Going into the offseason, our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season and he’s going to continue on his recovery,” Karnišovas said. “If he comes back, it would be great, but we’re just going to treat this offseason and getting ready for the season that he’s not going to be back.” The Bulls have been committed to Ball’s long-term rehabilitation over the past 17 months. But no NBA player has undergone a cartilage transplant and returned to the court, reflecting a bleak outlook for Ball’s future in Chicago — and in the league.
Tshiebwe agrees to deal with Pacers
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A day after not being selected in the 2023 draft, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe found an NBA opportunity with the Indiana Pacers. The 2021-22 national player of the year and an All-America selection this past season agreed to a two-way contract, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Friday. Tshiebwe, who came to Lexington as a transfer two and a half years ago, will go down as one of the most impressive UK players during John Calipari’s tenure as the Wildcats’ head coach. BASEBALL
Julio Rodríguez to compete in HR Derby
BALTIMORE — This year’s Home Run Derby now has a hometown favorite: Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez is in. Rodríguez, who finished second last year in the event to Juan Soto, said Friday it’s a no-brainer to participate in front of his home fans. The All-Star game is July 11 in Seattle, with the Home Run Derby the previous day. Rodríguez won Rookie of the Year honors last year and helped Seattle make the postseason.
Brewers activate Bush after 2-month IL stint
CLEVELAND — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Matt Bush has been activated after missing two months with an injury to his right rotator cuff. The Brewers activated the right-hander Friday before opening a three-game series at Cleveland. Bush fills the roster spot vacated by right-handed pitcher Trevor Megill, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
Angels acquire Escobar from Mets
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Looking to replenish their injury-depleted infield, the Los Angeles Angels acquired switch-hitter Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets for two minor league pitchers Friday night. New York received Double-A right-handers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.
Rays’ Cash believes ace can avoid IL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash believes that ace Shane McClanahan can avoid going on the injured list due to mid-back tightness. McClanahan, who leads the majors with 11 wins, left Thursday night’s 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals with two outs in the fourth inning. FOOTBALL
Bills GM Beane, McDermott get extensions
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills locked up their brain trust tandem of general manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott through the 2027 season after signing the duo to two-year contract extensions on Friday. The timing of the deals represents a reward while also emphasizing the long-term faith of co-owner Terry Pegula in the pair, who are now on their third respective contracts with the team since signing extensions in 2020.
Owners to meet July 20 for Washington vote
NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the
, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. Three-quarters — 24 of the league’s 32 owners — approval is needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. SOCCER
U.S. picked to host 2025 Club World Cup
GENEVA — The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup.
