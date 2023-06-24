CHICAGO — Lonzo Ball’s absence from the basketball court is only growing longer. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnišovas confirmed Thursday that Ball is not expected to play for the Chicago Bulls in the 2023-24 NBA season. Ball underwent a rare cartilage transplant in March, his third procedure to address a baffling knee injury that has kept him sidelined since January 2022. While Karnišovas said Ball is “recovering nicely” after moving off crutches in May, the team does not have any expectation for the point guard to return to the court this coming season. “Going into the offseason, our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season and he’s going to continue on his recovery,” Karnišovas said. “If he comes back, it would be great, but we’re just going to treat this offseason and getting ready for the season that he’s not going to be back.” The Bulls have been committed to Ball’s long-term rehabilitation over the past 17 months. But no NBA player has undergone a cartilage transplant and returned to the court, reflecting a bleak outlook for Ball’s future in Chicago — and in the league.

