BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forward Zemgus Girgensons is returning to the Buffalo Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract on Tuesday.

The former Dubuque Fighting Saints captain is the team’s longest-serving active player and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month. The 29-year-old’s decision to return to Buffalo signals he believes the team finally is on the right track.

The Associated Press

