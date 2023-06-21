BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forward Zemgus Girgensons is returning to the Buffalo Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract on Tuesday.
The former Dubuque Fighting Saints captain is the team’s longest-serving active player and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month. The 29-year-old’s decision to return to Buffalo signals he believes the team finally is on the right track.
Despite extending their NHL-record postseason drought to a 12th consecutive season, the Sabres had 42 wins, their most since 2010-11, the last time they made the playoffs. Buffalo finished 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, falling two points short of making the playoffs.
Girgensons, who is from Latvia, was selected by the Sabres in the first round of the 2012 draft after two seasons in Dubuque of the USHL, and he has established himself as a valuable checking-line forward.
He’s coming off a season in which he scored 10 goals and 18 points in 80 games. Overall, Girgensons has 81 goals and 174 points in 625 career games, which rank 13th on the team list.
FOOTBALL
Steelers sign former Bears LB Kwiatkoski
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal on Tuesday following a tryout with his hometown team.
Kwiatkoski, a Pittsburgh-area native, is a seven-year NFL veteran. He spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears (2016-19) before moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) and Atlanta Falcons (2022).
Kwiatkoski has appeared in 89 games, with 53 starts, most of them with the Bears.
Sony Michel re-signs with Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed running back Sony Michel, a member of their Super Bowl championship team.
The Rams announced their reunion Tuesday with Michel, a two-time Super Bowl winner and five-year NFL veteran.
Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 21 passes during the 2021-22 season for the Rams, who acquired him from New England in a preseason trade.
BASEBALL
Wil Myers cut by Cincinnati Reds
CINCINNATI — Outfielder Wil Myers was cut by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday after the team activated him from the 10-day injured list.
Myers was designated for assignment and the Reds owe about $4.19 million from the $7.5 million, one-year contract he agreed to on Dec. 22. An 11-year veteran, the 32-year-old had been sidelined with a kidney stone and a left shoulder sprain. Myers hit .189 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games before he was sidelined.
Former Oklahoma, Cubs P Frazier dies at 68
Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.
In two seasons at Oklahoma, he played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and was 12-4 with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA,
Frazier helped the Chicago Cubs win their first division title in 1984 and became a World Series champion with the 1987 Minnesota Twins.
Guardians starter McKenzie shut down
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will be shut down for up to six weeks — and possibly longer — with an elbow sprain that may yet require surgery.
McKenzie was placed on the 15-day injured list over the weekend with a strained ulnar collateral ligament. Guardians team physician Dr. Mark Schickendantz evaluated McKenzie at the Cleveland Clinic and advised he not throw for an extended period.
Judge responding to second toe injection
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge appears to be responding to a second platelet-rich plasma injection to his right big toe yet has not resumed baseball activities.
Judge was hurt June 3 when he ran into a wall while making a catch at Dodger Stadium. The Yankees announced the first injection on June 6 and said Judge had another last Thursday.
“I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday’s series opener against Seattle.
BASKETBALL
Kuzma opts out of contract with Wizards
Kyle Kuzma will be a free agent when the league’s annual offseason shopping period starts next week.
Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards for next season, a person with knowledge of his decision said Tuesday, meaning he will be a free agent. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed the move.