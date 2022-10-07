José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in their wild-card opener.
Ramírez’s shot off Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak.
Bieber was rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago. He allowed just three hits this time and struck out eight before being lifted in the eighth. Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save.
Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and turn to starter Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 on Saturday to keep their season alive. The series winner plays the AL East champion New York in the Division Series starting Tuesday in the Bronx.
Ramírez, a four-time All-Star who finished second to Aaron Judge in RBIs in the AL this season, drove a 1-1 changeup over the wall for just his second postseason homer in 97 at-bats.
However, as the red-towel waving fans in Progressive Field screamed, Rays manager Kevin Cash appealed whether Amed Rosario missed second. TV replays showed him slowing and touching the bag.
While the umpires waited for an official ruling, the crowd spontaneously sang “Jose ... Jose ... Jose,” like never before, prompting Ramírez to pop out for a curtain call. The home run stood and Cleveland had a slim lead it protected.
Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0 — At Toronto: Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Seattle won in its first postseason game since 2001, beating Toronto in the series opener.
Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs and rookie Julio Rodríguez reached base three times and scored twice for the Mariners, who can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday.
