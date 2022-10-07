Rays Guardians Baseball
Buy Now

Cleveland Guardians' Shane Bieber pitches in the first innning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in their wild-card opener.

Ramírez’s shot off Shane McClanahan in the sixth inning helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak.

