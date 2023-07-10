PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Allisen Corpuz became the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA title, closing with a 3-under 69 on Sunday and handling her historic moment at Pebble Beach as if she had been there before.
Corpuz, a 25-year-old from Hawaii, pulled away with a big par putt and back-to-back birdies on the back nine to enjoy the most scenic walk in golf up the 18th fairway, the Pacific Ocean on her left and her place secured as the first U.S. Women’s Open champion at Pebble Beach.
She won by three shots over Charley Hull (66) and Jiyai Shin (68) and claimed the $2 million prize, the richest ever for an LPGA major champion.
Corpuz was so calm and cool on the grandest stage in women’s golf, regardless of the shot or the circumstances, until reality began to set in down the 18th, the same path walked by Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods, all Open champions at Pebble Beach.
When she tapped in for par, she covered her smile with her hand and wiped tears away with her Aloha-print towel.
“Unreal,” Corpuz said. “This week has felt like a dream come true. It’s been really awesome to be at Pebble Beach this week. Every few holes I kind of looked out and thought, ‘I’m here at Pebble. There’s not many places better than this.’”
Former President Barack Obama was among the first to congratulate her on Twitter. Both went to Punahou School in Honolulu.
“You make us all proud — and look forward to a round at Kapolei!,” Obama tweeted.
Hilary Lunke in 2003 at Pumpkin Ridge was the last American to get her first win at the U.S. Women’s Open, that one in a three-way Monday playoff.
Corpuz, who finished at 9-under 279, was the only player to break par all four days.
HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England — British Open champion Cameron Smith held on to win his first golf tournament of the year on Sunday, closing with a 3-under 68 to win LIV Golf-London by one shot over Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman.
The victory came less than two weeks before Smith defends his British Open title at Royal Liverpool. It was his first win since the LIV Golf-Chicago event last September.
FARSO, Denmark — Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard closed with a 6-under 64 to overcome a six-shot deficit and then beat Nacho Elvira in a six-hole playoff to become the first home winner of the Made in HimmerLand on Sunday.
Elvira had a one-shot lead playing the 18th, but his bogey gave him a 70 and put him into a playoff against Hojgaard. All the extra holes were on the 18th, and they traded pars five times.