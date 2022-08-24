Saints Packers Football
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur works the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

 Mike Roemer

GREEN BAY, Wis. — MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and most of Green Bay’s other starters will open the season without having played in any of the Packers’ three exhibition games.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Rodgers and the other Packers who hadn’t played in the first two exhibition games also will be held out of Green Bay’s preseason finale Thursday at Kansas City.

