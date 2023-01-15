Giants Vikings Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson breaks a tackle by New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau during their game Dec. 24 in Minneapolis. The Vikings host the Giants in the first round of the NFC playoffs today.

 Stacy Bengs The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings quickly found their stride under rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell as a confident, close-knit and resilient team — featuring the league’s leading receiver — with an NFL-record 11 wins by eight points or fewer.

Just because O’Connell’s career is ascending doesn’t mean this season of strong wills and late-game thrills can be replicated with the current core.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.