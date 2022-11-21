Texas Tech Iowa St Football
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson runs from Texas Tech defensive back Rayshad Williams after catching a pass during the first half Saturday night in Ames, Iowa. Texas Tech won, 14-10.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Tyler Shough put together two long scoring drives and Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 14-10 on Saturday night.

Shough gave the Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Baylor Cupp with 6:10 remaining in the game, capping a 13-play, 77-yard drive.

