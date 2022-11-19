DOHA, Qatar — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums today, a sudden U-turn on the deal it made to secure the soccer tournament — only two days before the opening game.

The move was the latest sign of the tension of hosting the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the conservative Muslim emirate where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over its tournament.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.