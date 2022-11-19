DOHA, Qatar — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums today, a sudden U-turn on the deal it made to secure the soccer tournament — only two days before the opening game.
The move was the latest sign of the tension of hosting the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the conservative Muslim emirate where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over its tournament.
When Qatar launched its bid to host the the tournament, the country agreed to FIFA’s requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums — but the details were only released in September, just 11 weeks before the first kickoff, a suggestion of how fraught the negotiations may have been. Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums, while champagne, wine, whiskey and other alcohol will still be served in the luxury hospitality areas of the arenas.
But the vast majority of ticket holders don’t have access to those areas — though they will be able to drink alcoholic beer in the evenings in what is known as the FIFA Fan Festival, a designated party area that also offers live music and activities. Outside of the tournament-run areas, Qatar puts strict limits on the purchase and consumption of alcohol, though its sale has been permitted in hotel bars for years.
FOOTBALL
Titans offensive coordinator arrested
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning.
Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m.
Commanders settle with Maryland over season-ticket holders’ money
The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland.
The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state’s Consumer Protection Act.
BASEBALL
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger
LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent.
Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
Bellinger likely would have received a slight raise in arbitration, but the NL West champions chose to let him go instead. The relationship may not be over, though.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is a closing of the chapter of Cody and the Dodgers,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said via Zoom. “We still very much believe in the talent of Cody and his competitive makeup. We have interest in a reunion. We’ll continue talks with Cody and his group as he goes through the process on his end.”
Cubs claim Bannon off waivers from Braves
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
Bannon made his big league debut this year, appearing in four games with Baltimore and one with the Braves. He went 2 for 14 with five strikeouts.
The 26-year-old Bannon, a native of nearby Joliet, Illinois, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 amateur draft. He was part of the July 2018 trade that sent infielder Manny Machado to Los Angeles.
Twins acquire Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds.
Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The 32-year-old Farmer batted .255 with 14 home runs and 78 RBIs in 526 at-bats for the Reds in 2022, his second season as a regular in the lineup. He started 98 games at shortstop, 36 at third base and 10 as the designated hitter.
Rockies take Suter off waivers from Brewers
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.
The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this past season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings.
Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut in 2016. He was the longest-tenured Brewer and had served as the team’s union representative.
