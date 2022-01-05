Kofi Cockburn had 29 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high four blocks for his eighth double-double of the season and Illinois dominated Minnesota, 76-53, in Minneapolis on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win in the series.
Cockburn scored five points in a 9-0 run to open the second half to help build a 50-30 lead, and Illinois led by at least 18 points the rest of the way.
Cockburn, who entered ranked fourth in the nation in scoring at 21.8 points per game and third with 12.1 rebounds, was 10 of 19 from the field despite being double-teamed down low.
Jacob Grandison added 11 points and Alfonso Plummer, who entered averaging 22.9 points over the last eight games, scored 10 for Illinois (10-3), which has its first 3-0 Big Ten start since the 2010-11 season. The Illini dominated the paint, outscoring Minnesota, 42-18, with a 52-26 edge in rebounding.
No. 1 Baylor 84, Oklahoma 74 — At Waco, Texas: James Akinjo matched his career high with 27 points, Adam Flagler scored 22 and Baylor stretched its national-best winning streak to 20 games with a win over Oklahoma.
No. 9 Auburn 81, South Carolina 66 — At Columbia, S.C.: Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and Auburn beat South Carolina for its 10th straight win.
No. 14 Texas 70, Kansas State 57 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Timmy Allen had 17 and Texas rallied in the second half to beat Kansas State.
No. 21 LSU 65, No. 16 Kentucky 60 — At Baton Rouge, La.: Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and LSU held on to win.
No. 24 Seton Hall 71, Butler 56 — At Indianapolis: Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, while Alexis Yetna chipped in 14 and Bryce Aiken added 12 in the Pirates’ comfortable Big East Conference win. Bryce Golden led Butler with 19 points.