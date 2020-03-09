Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples Center co-tenant’s six-game winning streak.
Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers won their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games. They pulled away in the second half after the Clippers’ smothering defense helped them lead most of the first two quarters.
The Lakers recently clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2013, and it’s possible they could meet the Clippers in the postseason.
Suns 140, Bucks 131 — At Phoenix: Devin Booker scored 20 of his 36 points in Phoenix’s 47-point first quarter and the Suns beat NBA-leading Milwaukee. The Bucks played without MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a minor knee sprain.
Thunder 105, Celtics 104 — At Boston: Dennis Schroder stripped the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on a layup with 8.5 seconds to help Oklahoma City rally past Boston.
Pelicans 120, Timberwolves 107 — At Minneapolis: Jrue Holiday just missed his second triple-double against Minnesota in less than a week, putting up a season-high 37 points and adding nine rebounds and eight assists for New Orleans.
Nets 110, Bulls 107 — At New York: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat Chicago, a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson. Otto Porter Jr. led the Bulls with 23 points.
Heat 100, Wizards 89 — At Washington: Playing most of the second half without Jimmy Butler after he headed to the locker room, Miami took full advantage of Bam Adebayo’s 27 points and 14 rebounds to stop a four-game road losing streak.
Pacers 112, Mavericks 109 — At Dallas: Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo scored the game’s final six points to lift Indiana.
Magic 126, Rockets 106 — At Houston: D.J. Augustin scored 24 points off the bench, Aaron Gordon added 19 and Orlando handed Houston its fourth straight defeat.
Knicks 96, Pistons 84 — At New York: Julius Randle had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and New York pulled away in the fourth quarter.