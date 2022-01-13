IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa football team will open the 2022 season with three straight home contests before beginning Big Ten Conference play Sept. 24 at Rutgers. The Big Ten Conference announced the entire 2022 football schedule Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 3 in Kinnick Stadium, hosting South Dakota State. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest with Iowa State is Sept. 10. Iowa hosts Nevada on Family Weekend to close nonconference play Sept. 17.
Iowa’s initial home game within conference play takes place Oct. 1 as the Hawkeyes host defending conference champion Michigan. Additional Big Ten home games include Homecoming versus Northwestern on Oct. 29, Wisconsin on Nov. 12, and Senior Day versus Nebraska on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
The Hawkeyes play five conference road games. Along with Rutgers, Iowa travels to Illinois (Oct. 8), Ohio State (Oct. 22), Purdue (Nov. 5) and Minnesota (Nov. 19). Iowa’s open date in Oct. 15.
• Barry Alvarez Field will debut when Wisconsin kicks off at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 3 against Illinois State. Non-conference home games against Washington State (Sept. 10) and New Mexico State (Sept. 17) will follow.
Wisconsin opens the conference season at Ohio State on Sept. 24 before hosting Illinois on Oct. 1. Homecoming, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 15, has been moved to Oct. 22 vs. Purdue. One game that did not change is the annual battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe against Minnesota, which will conclude the regular season on Nov. 26 in Madison.
The changes made by the Big Ten come as a result of modifications made in response to the truncated 2020 season that would have seen some teams play at the same location two years in a row.
Packers Za’Darius Smith eyes playoff return
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith is practicing again, raising hopes the 2020 Pro Bowl selection could return for the playoffs after missing nearly the entire regular season.
Smith, who recorded a combined 26 sacks for the Packers from 2019-20, participated in the Packers’ practice Wednesday as they begin postseason preparations. The Packers (13-4) own the NFC’s No. 1 seed and lone first-round playoff bye, so they won’t play until Jan. 22 or 23.
Bears interview Pederson, Cook for positions
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Cleveland Browns executive Glenn Cook for their vacant coach and general manager jobs Wednesday. The positions opened Monday when the Bears fired former coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on the heels of a 6-11 season.
Pederson led Philadelphia to the franchise’s lone Super Bowl championship. He was 42-37-1 with two division championships and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020 and getting fired.
Veteran Weddle rejoining Rams for playoffs
LOS ANGELES — Safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs. Weddle turned 37 last week, and he hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2019 season, but the Rams signed him to their practice squad Wednesday to address their glaring need at safety.
Sherman’s season with the Bucs is over
TAMPA, Fla. — Richard Sherman hoped to help the Bucs to another Super Bowl when he signed with the team in September. But if Tampa Bay reaches the NFL title game a second straight year, he won’t be playing in it. For the second time this season, the Bucs on Tuesday placed the Pro Bowl cornerback on injured reserve, this time with an Achilles injury.
Panthers talk to Kubiak, Groh about OC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a person familiar with the situation.
BASEBALL
Twins to retire Hall of Famer Jim Kaat’s No. 36
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will retire the uniform number of former pitcher Jim Kaat, who was recently elected to the Hall of Fame.
The Twins announced Wednesday that they’ll add Kaat’s 36 to their wall of retired numbers during a pregame ceremony at Target Field on July 16.
Kaat will join Harmon Killebrew (3), Rod Carew (29), Tony Oliva (6), Kent Hrbek (14), Kirby Puckett (34), Bert Blyleven (28), Tom Kelly (10) and Joe Mauer (7) on the list of retired numbers. Jackie Robinson’s 42 has been set aside for all Major League Baseball teams.
Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays say bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly this week. He was 28.
The team made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, with baseball operations president Erik Neander describing the former minor league player as a “caring teammate and friend” who “exuded so much joy in all he did.”
Tampa Ray didn’t release details of the death, which it said occurred Monday.