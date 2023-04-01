NEW YORK — The percentage of Major League Baseball players born outside the 50 states remained relatively stable for the fourth straight opening day.

MLB said 269 of 945 players on opening day 26-man rosters and injured, inactive and restricted lists were born outside the 50 states, which calculates to 28.5%. That was up from 28.2% for expanded 28-man rosters and the other lists following last year’s lockout, 28.3% in 2021 and 28.4% in 2020, when the active limit expanded from 25 to 30 during the pandemic.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.