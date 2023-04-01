NEW YORK — The percentage of Major League Baseball players born outside the 50 states remained relatively stable for the fourth straight opening day.
MLB said 269 of 945 players on opening day 26-man rosters and injured, inactive and restricted lists were born outside the 50 states, which calculates to 28.5%. That was up from 28.2% for expanded 28-man rosters and the other lists following last year’s lockout, 28.3% in 2021 and 28.4% in 2020, when the active limit expanded from 25 to 30 during the pandemic.
The Dominican Republic led with 104 players, its second-most behind 110 in 2020. Venezuela was second with 62, followed by Cuba (21). Puerto Rico (19), Mexico (15), Canada (10), Japan (eight), Colombia (seven), Curaçao, Panama and South Korea (four each); Bahamas and Nicaragua (two apiece), and Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Honduras and Taiwan (one each).
Mexico’s total was its highest since 18 in 2005.
There were 19 nations and territories represented, down from a record-tying 21 last year.
FOOTBALL
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will begin defense of their third Super Bowl title at Missouri Western State University, agreeing Friday to a deal to continue holding training camp at the Division II school through the 2024 season.
The Chiefs once held training camp in Wisconsin but have called Missouri Western home since 2010.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears re-signed backup quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract on Friday. Peterman played in three games last season and made one start, completing 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He threw for 114 yards and a TD in a season-ending loss to Minnesota while filling in for Justin Fields.
BASKETBALL
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal. The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.
OMAHA, Neb. — Isaac Traudt, one of the top national recruits and the highest-rated high school player in Nebraska last year, will transfer from Virginia to Creighton. Bluejays coach Greg McDermott, a Cascade, Iowa native, announced Friday that Traudt would return to his home state after sitting out this season as a redshirt. Traudt will have four years of eligibility.
The 6-foot-10 forward averaged better than 23 points and eight rebounds per game during his junior and senior years at Grand Island High School.
Grant McCasland was hired as Texas Tech’s new coach Friday, a day after North Texas won the NIT title to wrap up the school’s first 30-win season. North Texas was 135-65 in six seasons under McCasland, who has a master’s degree from Texas Tech. The Mean Green were 31-7 this season, which came a year after they had broken the school record by winning 25 games.
NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge announced Friday he is retiring again from the NBA.
Aldridge, 37, initially retired in 2021 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of five games he played for the Brooklyn Nets that season. He rejoined the Nets five months later. The seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.
GOLF
SAN ANTONIO — Patrick Rodgers took a step toward his first PGA Tour victory — and his first Masters appearance — on Friday, shooting a 5-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round of the weather-delayed Valero Texas Open.
TRACK & FIELD
PRETORIA, South Africa — Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released from prison following his murder conviction for the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
TENNIS
LONDON — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year. The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions.” That includes not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
