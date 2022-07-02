BALTIMORE — Jaylon Ferguson, the Ravens outside linebacker found unresponsive last month in a North Baltimore home, died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Bruce Goldfarb, the agency’s spokesman, said the death had been ruled an accident following an autopsy of the 26-year-old.
Goldfarb said no written autopsy report was available yet, but the agency’s goal is to have one 90% completed within 90 days.
Baltimore Police said previously that investigators had not ruled out the possibility of an overdose, but that there were no signs of trauma or foul play. Det. Vernon Davis said Friday the investigation was ongoing.
BASEBALL
Mets’ Scherzer to return from IL Tuesday
NEW YORK — Max Scherzer is scheduled to return to the New York Mets’ rotation Tuesday in Cincinnati after missing over a month with a strained left oblique muscle. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been sidelined since straining his oblique while pitching against St. Louis on May 18.
Yankees reinstate Chapman from injured list
CLEVELAND — Aroldis Chapman’s got his spot back on the Yankees’ roster. His role coming out of the bullpen remains undefined. New York reinstated the left-handed reliever from the injured list on Friday after Chapman missed more than a month with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon.
MLB batting average, HRs down in June
NEW YORK — The major league batting average was .242 in June, down from .245 in May, and home runs are down 9% from last season at this point, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The season batting average began Friday at .242.
Batting average was an especially low .231 through April. Home runs averaged 1.07 per team per game, down from 1.18 at this point last season. Long balls in June averaged 1.19, down from 1.28 in June 2022.
GOLF
Poston opens 4-stroke lead in John Deere ClassicSILVIS, Ill. — J.T. Poston took a four-stroke lead into the weekend in the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, following an opening 9-under 62 with a 65 on Friday at TPC Deere Run.
Poston was a stroke off the tournament 36-hole record set by Steve Stricker in his 2010 victory. Denny McCarthy was second at 11 under after a 65, also playing in the afternoon after rain delayed play in the morning.
Christopher Gotterup, the former Rutgers player in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 67 to match Matthias Schwab (65), Emiliano Grillo (64) and Chris Naegel (66) at 10 under.
HOCKEY
Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants
San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner and his staff were fired two months after the regular season ended, a move the team said it made to clear the decks for the next general manager to pick new leadership behind the bench.
Interim general manager Joe Will informed Boughner, assistants John MacLean and John Madden and video coach Dan Darrow on Thursday night they were being let go. The team announced the changes Friday.
BASKETBALL
Iowa, Seton Hall to play in Gavitt Games
IOWA CITY — The Big Ten and Big East conferences jointly announced on Friday the pairings and dates for the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games, which include Iowa traveling to New Jersey to face Seton Hall on Nov. 16.
The Gavitt Tipoff Games, featuring eight games between the two historic conferences on Nov. 14-18, is a unique early-season series named in honor of Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East and basketball visionary.
Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court
MOSCOW — American basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial Friday, 4 1/2 months after her arrest on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for a Russian team, in a case that has unfolded amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington.
The initial session of the trial, which was adjourned until July 7, offered the most extensive public interaction between Griner and reporters since the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.
CYCLING
Lampaert wins first Tour de France stage
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Although Belgian rider Yves Lampaert caused a surprise by winning the Tour de France opening stage, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar wouldn’t have been bothered at finishing third on Friday.
His priority was testing his race legs and placing ahead of his Slovenian countryman and main rival Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, who was eighth in the time trial.
