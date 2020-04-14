CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls fired general manager Gar Forman on Monday, while officially hiring Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role.
The Bulls handed the keys to the 48-year-old Karnisovas last week, hoping he can spark a struggling franchise.
Paxson is moving into a background role after nearly two decades as the top basketball decision-maker. He took over as general manager for Jerry Krause in 2003 and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in May 2009 with Forman — who joined the Bulls as a scout in 1998 — becoming GM.
The future of coach Jim Boylen remains unclear.
Towns’ mother dies from COVID-19
MINNEAPOLIS — Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday due to complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus. She was 59.
The Timberwolves made the announcement via the Towns family, which requested privacy. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered.
Kentucky’s Quickley enters draft pool
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable mention All-America selection by The Associated Press.
Southeastern Conference coaches voted the 6-foot-3 sophomore Player of the Year after he wasn’t picked for any preseason all-conference teams. Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points while grabbing 4.2 rebounds per game.
Kansas’ Dotson leaving to turn pro
Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season.
Dotson participated in the NBA combine last summer before returning to school. He said this time he intends to sign with an agent and remain in the draft. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping Kansas go 28-3 and win its final 16 games.
FOOTBALL
ESPN, NFL Network join forces for draft
NEW YORK — ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year’s NFL draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days.
The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas but has been moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn.
Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio but will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other reporters and analysts will report remotely from home. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce first-round picks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y.
ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.
NFL, union approve virtual offseason
The NFL and its players union have agreed to conduct “virtual” offseason workout programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic until every team is permitted to open its facilities.
Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms, according to a memo sent to the teams that was obtained by The Associated Press. The three-week, virtual offseason starts on April 20 for teams with new head coaches and April 27 for the others. It runs through May 15. Teams with a new head coach have the option to go four weeks.
Panthers, McCaffrey agree to record deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have rewarded Christian McCaffrey for his production and versatility, making him the highest-paid running in the NFL.
The team agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with McCaffrey on Monday, a person familiar with the contract negotiations told The Associated Press.
XFL files for bankruptcy
The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.
The WWE-backed XFL had canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.
BASEBALL
Uecker, players contribute to Brewers fund
Six Milwaukee Brewers players and longtime team broadcaster Bob Uecker are contributing to a $1 million fund that the franchise has established to assist game-day workers at Miller Park who have lost wages due to the pandemic.
Outfielder/first baseman Ryan Braun was the first to commit by providing a $100,000 pledge to the fund. Uecker followed with a $50,000 pledge. Pledges from outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich and pitchers Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom and Brent Suter brought the total to $300,000.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks, Mitchell agree to contract
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Ian Mitchell, one of their top prospects. The team announced the three-year deal on Monday.
Mitchell, 21, was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2017 draft. He was a first-team All-American during his junior year at the University of Denver, collecting 10 goals and 22 assists during the regular season. He also served as team captain.
TENNIS
Top pros to play virtual Madrid Open
Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament this month. David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens will also participate from their homes in the April 27-30 online competition that is expected to be broadcast live on TV and social media channels.