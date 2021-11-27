Keegan Murray scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to spark Iowa to an 85-51 victory over Portland State on Friday night in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes sophomore just missed extending his streak of scoring 24 or more points in five straight games to open the season. Only Murray and Kansas State’s Michael Beasley (2007-08) have accomplished the feat in the past 15 years. Beasley had 13 points in his sixth game.
Murray sank 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all three of his free throws for unbeaten Iowa (6-0). Patrick McCaffery finished with 14 points. Kris Murray, the twin brother of Keegan, came off the bench to score 13 with six rebounds, while reserve Tony Perkins scored 10.
No. 10 Alabama 80, Drake 71 — At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and Alabama beat Drake in the consolation round of ESPN Events Invitational. D.J. Wilkins led Drake (3-2) with 17 points. ShanQuan Hemphill and Tucker DeVries both contributed 15.
No. 14 Illinois 94, Rio Grande 85 — At Champaign, Ill.: Kofi Cockburn finished with 38 points and 10 rebounds, Alfonso Plummer added 30 points, and Illinois rallied out of a second-half deficit to beat Rio Grande.
No. 3 Purdue 97, Omaha 40 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and Purdue pounded Omaha.
Dayton 74, No. 4 Kansas 73 — At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.: Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton stunned Kansas.
No. 6 Baylor 75, Michigan State 58 — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: James Akinjo scored 15 points and Baylor blew the game open after halftime to beat Michigan State for the Battle 4 Atlantis championship.
No. 10 Kentucky 86, North Florida 52 — At Lexington, Ky.: TyTy Washington scored 14 points to lead Kentucky to a win over North Florida.
No. 15 Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 69 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight of his 12 points during a key second-half spurt and Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech.
No. 19 Auburn 89, Syracuse 68 — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: Jabari Smith scored 22 points and Auburn beat Syracuse in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
No. 22 Connecticut 70, VCU 63 (OT) — At Paradise Island, Bahamas: R.J. Cole scored 26 points as UConn beat VCU in overtime for third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
No. 25 Xavier 59, Virginia Tech 58 — At New York: Nate Johnson scored 30 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, and Xavier beat Virginia Tech in the NIT Season Tip-Off consolation game.
WOMEN
No. 13 Iowa State 75, Charlotte 59 — At Estero, Fla.: Ashley Joens poured in 27 points and snagged 15 rebounds, and Iowa State cruised to a victory over Charlotte in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.