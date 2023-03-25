Big league pitchers can signal electronically what they plan to throw this year.
Major League Baseball expanded use of the PitchCom device to pitchers in addition to catchers on Friday.
“Use of the PitchCom device is optional for clubs and wholly voluntary for players,” MLB said in a memo to teams. “The decision of one club to not use the PitchCom device shall not preclude their opposing club from using the PitchCom device.”
MLB adopted the PitchCom device last season, allowing catchers to push buttons on wristbands to call for fastballs, curves, changeups and anything else, along with the location. The pitcher heard the result on an earpiece inside his hat.
MLB will provide each team at least three transmitters, 12 receivers and two charging cases. Teams may not be have more than three transmitters or 12 receivers at any time.
Up to five receivers may be used on the field by a defensive team at any time. Batters and runners can’t use the device.
Phillies expect Hoskins to miss the season
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who was diagnosed with a left ACL tear on Thursday, will likely miss the rest of the season, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced on Friday.
Dombrowksi said Hoskins will get a second opinion soon but emphasized that he would be “shocked” if the first baseman doesn’t get surgery. The Phillies say the recommended surgery is an ACL reconstruction.
Trevor Bauer introduced by Japanese team
YOKOHAMA, Japan — The Trevor Bauer era in Japan began Friday at an introductory news conference, where he pulled a blue and white Yokohama DeNA BayStars jersey over a white shirt and red tie.
The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to Major League Baseball, where he was unable to find work this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy.
FOOTBALL
Panthers, WR DJ Clark agree to deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver DJ Chark, the team said Friday.
The 26-year-old Chark, a five-year veteran, had 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit last season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the NFL Network reported it was for one year.
Chark joins veteran Adam Thielen, who agreed to deal with Carolina on Sunday, as part of a revamped receiving corps for the Panthers, who traded their best wideout, D.J. Moore, to the Chicago Bears as part of a package for the top overall pick in the draft.
Browns add free agent WR Goodwin
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns added another speedy wide receiver Friday, agreeing to contract terms with free agent Marquise Goodwin, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The 32-year-old Goodwin is getting a one-year deal, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.
Ravens agree to deal with WR Agholor
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
The team announced Friday that it had reached an agreement in principle with the 29-year-old, who caught 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns with the New England Patriots last season.
GOLF
Kuchar ties Tiger’s match play record
AUSTIN, Texas — Matt Kuchar has a place in the record book with Tiger Woods. Equally pleasing Friday was getting a spot in the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Kuchar had an easy time at Austin Country Club with a 7-and-6 victory over Si Woo Kim to win his 36th match in tournament history, matching the mark held by Woods.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler (1), Rory McIlroy (3), Patrick Cantlay (4), Max Homa (5) and Xander Schauffele (6) each won their groups
BASKETBALL
Mavs’ Doncic fined $35,000 for gesture
NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State.
Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night.
