The Cardinals’ team-record 17-game winning streak ended when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer that backed Adrian Houser and led the Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis, 4-0, on Wednesday night.
St. Louis was given a standing ovation after the defeat by the crowd of 35,283. The streak, the longest in the major leagues since Cleveland won 22 straight in 2017, lifted the Cardinals into next week’s NL wild-card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco.
The Cardinals were 71-69 after losing to Cincinnati 6-4 on Sept. 10, their previous defeat. St. Louis is 21-7 in September, tying the 1930 and 1942 Cardinals for most wins in the month.
Manny Piña added a solo homer for the NL Central champion Brewers, who have won four of five.
A night after clinching a postseason berth, the Cardinals did not start regulars Nolan Arenado, Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman.
Braves 7, Phillies 2 — At Atlanta: Max Fried pitched seven strong innings, Austin Riley drove in three runs, and Atlanta moved within one victory of a fourth straight NL East title. The Braves have won nine of 11 and reduced their magic number to one.
Cubs 3, Pirates 2 — At Pittsburgh: Willson Contreras drove in all of the Cubs’ run as Chicago ended a seven-game losing streak. Contreras’ two-run double high off the right-field wall in the seventh inning rallied the Cubs from a 2-1 deficit. He also accounted for the game’s first run with a long sacrifice fly to center field in the fifth.
Rockies 10, Nationals 5 — At Denver: Trevor Story had career high-tying four hits, a walk and three runs scored to lead Colorado. Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer in Colorado’s home finale, which was interrupted for two hours by rain.
Marlins 3, Mets 2 — At New York: Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s longest start in more than four years. Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak while the Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 6, Reds 1 — At Chicago: Gavin Sheets hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and Tim Anderson added a solo shot in the seventh in support of Carlos Rodon, who allowed one hit and struck out four in five innings of work to earn the win.
Red Sox 6, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: J.D. Martinez homered and drove in three runs to back a dominant pitching performance by Nathan Eovaldi, and Boston broke a four-game skid and bolstered its playoff hopes. Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Red Sox, who failed to score three runs in any game during their losing streak. Eovaldi (11-9) limited Baltimore to four hits and struck out seven in six innings.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 5 — At Toronto: Bo Bichette homered twice, including a tiebreaking home run off Clay Holmes in the eighth that lifted Toronto, tightened the AL wild card race and ended New York’s seven-game winning streak.
Twins 5, Tigers 2 — At Minneapolis: Jorge Polanco belted a three-run home run in the first inning to stake Minnesota to a 3-0 lead it never relinquished.