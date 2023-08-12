Florida Football
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz (15) calls play as quarterback Jack Miller III looks on during practice Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

 Willie J. Allen Jr. The Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz will be Florida’s starting quarterback when the Gators open the season at Utah later this month.

Coach Billy Napier made the announcement Friday.

