MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are hoping Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas will be back next season after the team made back-to-back playoff appearances for just the second time in franchise history.
Grandal and Moustakas have mutual contract options. Grandal, who led NL catchers with 28 homers, is likely to decline his $16 million option, and Moustakas could be a free agent for the third straight offseason if either side declines the infielder’s $11 million option.
“I don’t think it’s particularly controversial that I’d love to have both of them back,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said Friday. “They are two very good players that fit with our organization and our team very well. Whether the realities of the free agent market permit that is something we will have to evaluate as we go through the offseason.”
Milwaukee finished second in the NL Central this year with an 89-73 record. The Brewers played the last part of the season without slugger Christian Yelich, who broke his right kneecap Sept. 10.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks lose opener to Flyers
PRAGUE — Travis Konecny had two goals and coach Alain Vigneault won his debut with Philadelphia, directing the Flyers to a season-opening 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Oskar Lindblom and Michael Raffl also scored for the Flyers in front of a sellout crowd of 17,463 at Prague’s O2 Arena as part of the NHL’s Global Series. Carter Hart stopped 28 shots.
It was the first regular-season game outside of North America in Philadelphia’s 52-year history.
Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which opened the 2009-10 season in Finland. Alex Nylander and Alex DeBrincat also scored.
FOOTBALL
Vikings don’t commit to Diggs
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have not committed to using disgruntled wide receiver Stefon Diggs in their next game.
After practice on Friday, coach Mike Zimmer said simply, “We’ll see,” when asked if Diggs would play on Sunday against the New York Giants. Diggs returned to the field with the Vikings on Thursday, after an absence on Wednesday that was labeled as “not injury related.” Zimmer has declined to comment on Diggs and his dissatisfaction with the direction of the team, but the coach said on Friday that Diggs has been punished, without specifying how or for what.
Zimmer indicated that his assessment of practice performance would determine whether Diggs plays, saying the coaching staff would have to “watch the tape.”
Darnold ruled out vs. Eagles
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s return will have to wait at least another week. The New York Jets quarterback was ruled out for the team’s game at Philadelphia on Sunday as he continues to recover from mononucleosis.
Darnold was originally scheduled to have medical tests Friday, but the doctors instead ran them Thursday night.
“The labs didn’t come back the way that we were hoping,” Gase said Friday.
Ramsey out 2nd straight week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey for a second straight week, and now they want their disgruntled star to see a back specialist. Coach Doug Marrone ruled Ramsey out Friday, saying he has been “working extremely hard to get back with this low-back issue and it hasn’t been getting any better.”
Panthers’ Newton to miss 3rd straight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss his third consecutive with a foot injury when Carolina plays Jacksonville.
Newton is listed as out on the injury report for Sunday’s contest, along with cornerback Donte Jackson (groin), left tackle Greg Little (concussion), guard Trai Turner (ankle) and tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion). Kyle Allen, who is 2-0 as Carolina’s starting fill-in quarterback, will continue to start in Newton’s place.
Bills’ Allen questionable for Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant at Friday’s practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans as he recovers from a concussion.
Allen participated on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday. The second-year starter has had mixed results to open the season, leading Buffalo to a 3-1 record while throwing for 903 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns.
Allen was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit from New England cornerback Jonathan Jones.
Barkley to miss 2nd straight game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Running back Saquon Barkley is going to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Coach Pat Shurmur announced Friday that Barkley and linebackers Alex Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) will not play for the New York Giants (2-2) against the Minnesota Vikings (2-2) Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Shurmur also said linebacker Lorenzo Carter is questionable with a neck issue.
Redskins name McCoy as QB starter
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden says Colt McCoy will start at quarterback against the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
Gruden announced the switch to McCoy after practice Friday. McCoy hasn’t appeared in a game since breaking his right leg during a game in December.
Case Keenum started Washington’s first four games this season, all losses.
Browns’ Landry clears concussion protocol
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star receiver Jarvis Landry has cleared concussion protocol and is practicing.
Landry sustained a head injury at the end of a 29-yard reception off a short shovel pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s 40-25 win over Baltimore. Despite missing the fourth quarter, Landry finished with eight catches for a career-high 167 yards.
Landry’s return means quarterback Baker Mayfield could have his full complement of wide receivers for Monday night’s game at San Francisco.