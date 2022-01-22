Bottom line: The Hawkeyes have gone 10-1 at home. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer … The Nittany Lions have gone 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Keegan Murray is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 7.1 points and 0.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa … Seth Lundy is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Nittany Lions.
TCU (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) at IOWA STATE (14-4, 2-4)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Izaiah Brockington and the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones host Mike Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs … The Cyclones have gone 11-1 at home. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Brockington leads the Cyclones with 8.0 boards … The Horned Frogs are 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is fourth in the Big 12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Miles averaging 4.0
Top performers: Izaiah Brockington is averaging 16.2 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones. Mike Miles is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Horned Frogs.
DRAKE (13-6, 4-2 MVC) at NORTHERN IOWA (9-8, 5-2)
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: Northern Iowa faces the Drake Bulldogs after Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter dropped 33 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-80 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons … The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game … Drake has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.
Top performers: AJ Green is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 17.8 points. Carter is shooting 56.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa. Tucker DeVries is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Sturtz is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Drake.