IOWA CITY — Joe Toussaint couldn’t sleep Sunday.
Hours after hearing about the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Toussaint went to the gym to work through his grief.
“I just came back here and just put up a lot of shots,” the freshman guard said following Iowa’s 68-26 win over Wisconsin on Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “I was getting tired and I just kept shooting. It was sad to hear about that news. He’s a big reason I do what I do, why a lot of people do what they do.”
Toussaint said he came to the gym around 9 or 10 p.m. and shot until about 10:45 p.m. He scored 11 points in Monday’s game, including the go-ahead free throw with 1 minute and 20 seconds left as the Hawkeyes rallied out of a 12-point deficit.
“I have a lot of favorite players in the NBA and Kobe was definitely one of them,” Toussaint said. “Just the way he carried himself, the things he’d do, being passionate. He inspired a lot of people and I’m one that he inspired.”
The death of Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a lock for the Hall of Fame, shook the basketball world Sunday. As news spread that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash that morning in Calabasas, Calif., the Hawkeyes were at a team lunch following practice.
“You could just feel the emotions from our team,” said sophomore guard Joe Weiskamp. “He was just such an inspiration to young players, young hoopers. People grow up wanting to be like him.”
The players decided to wear their Nike brand Kobe shoes in honor of Bryant. Some wrote Bryant’s jersey numbers, 8 and 24. Others wrote messages.
“He just had a tremendous impact on everybody, especially basketball players,” said redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick. “I grew up watching him and LeBron (James), those were my two idols. It was just a big tragedy. We’re praying for their whole family and everybody.”
Connor McCaffery was the player who suggested wearing Bryant’s signature shoes if possible. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery joined the players in wearing Kobes.
The elder McCaffery is a Philadelphia native, having played for the same AAU coach as Bryant, Sam Rines. He knew Kobe’s father, Joe Bryant, and his uncle, Chubby Cox.
Then an assistant coach at Notre Dame, Fran McCaffery tried recruiting Bryant out of Lower Merion High School in suburban Philadelphia.
Fran McCaffery persuaded his head coach to take a trip to Philadelphia to watch Bryant, who played against future NBA star Richard Hamilton at the Palestra.
“One of the best high school games I ever saw,” Fran McCaffery said.
Fran McCaffery wasn’t successful in recruiting Bryant, who opted to go to the NBA directly out of high school.
Until the night before he tragically died, Bryant was the NBA’s third all-time leading scorer. An 18-time all-star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Kobe was the greatest player of all time for a large generation of players — much like Michael Jordan is to some and LeBron James is to others.
“Thoughts and prayers go out for his family,” Fran McCaffery said. “Knowing the impact that he made, I think in particular on the generation that is our (players) right now — like us older guys (idolized) Michael. For me, I watched Kobe grow up. I watched him in high school, I watched him when he was a kid. But for these guys, it really hit home for them.”