The Chiefs will allow up to 2,000 season ticket holders to attend training camp on Saturday, making them the first NFL team to allow fans since the coronavirus pandemic dramatically altered the way teams are preparing for the season.
The team also said that up to 5,000 season ticket holders will be allowed at practice on Aug. 29, when the franchise plans to raise a new Super Bowl championship flag over the west end zone.
The Chiefs typically draw thousands of fans daily to training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University, about an hour’s drive north of Kansas City in St. Joseph, Missouri. But the pandemic caused the Chiefs and the few other teams that still leave home for training camp to instead work out at team facilities.
The Chiefs are fortunate in that their practice facility is just across the parking lot from Arrowhead Stadium. They have been using both locations to allow for more social distancing in walk-throughs and meetings. The practices that are open to fans will be at Arrowhead Stadium, where they will be able to social distance.
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed former Cincinnati linebacker Hardy Nickerson for depth on Tuesday.
Nickerson played three seasons for the Bengals, appearing in 37 games with nine starts. He was undrafted in 2017 out of Illinois, where he played for his father — then-defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson Sr. — in his final year of college after transferring from California. The elder Nickerson was a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker for Tampa Bay in the 1990s. The Vikings placed backup linebacker Cam Smith on the reserve list for non-football injuries last week, after Smith was diagnosed with an enlarged heart that will require surgery.
Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee.
A total of 18 finalists will be considered: Flores, Pearson, a contributor (to be nominated Aug. 25), and 15 modern-era players to be determined later this year and in January.
The Class of 2021 will be formally enshrined on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 enshrinements were delayed until next year. That includes a special Centennial Class, plus the regular class of 2020.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will likely miss a second straight season because of an injury suffered during the preseason. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday that Alford will miss four to six months. Kingsbury did not specify the injury, but the NFL Network reported that the cornerback tore a pectoral muscle during practice on Sunday.
HOCKEY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres hired former USA Hockey National Team Development Program coach Seth Appert to take over as coach of their minor league affiliate, the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League, on Tuesday. Appert, 46, spent the past three seasons with USA Hockey and previously spent 11 seasons coaching at the college ranks at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He has no previous experience coaching at the professional level.
Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.
The Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday.
A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia. Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 regular-season games. He added 30 more goals and 99 assists in 97 playoff games.
Vladimir Tarasenko will miss the rest of the St. Louis Blues’ first-round series against the Vancouver Canucks after aggravating his surgically repaired left shoulder.
The team said Tuesday that Tarasenko is returning to St. Louis to have the shoulder looked at by team doctors. Tarasenko missed Games 3 and 4, which the Blues won to tie the series. Game 5 is Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver.
In accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 policies, Conley is subject to a quarantine of at least four days.
BOSTON — The Celtics say forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined for around four weeks after suffering a severe right ankle sprain in Boston’s Game 1 win over Philadelphia in their first-round playoff series.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account.
Focke used the slur while Tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Tuesday that Krista Gerlich, a former Lady Raiders assistant coach and player who helped the program win its only national championship in 1993, will be the new women’s basketball coach.
Gerlich has been the head coach at UT-Arlington the past seven seasons, where her 121 victories are the most in program history. She replaces Marlene Stollings, who was fired earlier this month after a newspaper report detailed claims from players of a toxic culture rife with incidents of emotional abuse from Stollings and her staff over the past two years.