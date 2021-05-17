Dawson Feyen (Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge) — Feyen won the 200, 400, long jump and triple jump to help Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge boys win the Dakota Invitational, 140.33-90.33 over Lena-Winslow.
Caroline Hutchinson (Wahlert) — Hutchinson won two No. 1 singles matches to help Wahlert win its Class 1A regional opener over Oelwein, 5-0, and beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-0, in the second round. Earlier, she clinched the city singles championship.
Nate Offerman (Dyersville Beckman) — Offerman claimed medalist honors with an 8-over 80, and Dyersville Beckman shot 348 as a team to win an Iowa Class 2A sectional golf championship on Friday at Guttenberg Golf Course in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday