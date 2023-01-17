Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Illinois used a big second half to beat Minnesota, 78-60, in Minneapolis on Monday night for its fourth straight victory.

Illinois pulled away in the opening five minutes of the second half with a 12-0 run to build a 47-36 lead. The Illini extended it to 55-41 after 9 minutes as Minnesota made just 3 of 13 shots to start the half.

