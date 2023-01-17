Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Illinois used a big second half to beat Minnesota, 78-60, in Minneapolis on Monday night for its fourth straight victory.
Illinois pulled away in the opening five minutes of the second half with a 12-0 run to build a 47-36 lead. The Illini extended it to 55-41 after 9 minutes as Minnesota made just 3 of 13 shots to start the half.
Illinois dominated the paint with a 54-28 edge in points and 50-29 in rebounds. The Illini held Minnesota to 36% shooting, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range. The Gophers were also 15 of 25 at the free-throw line.
Illinois has won five consecutive games in the series — and three straight at Minnesota.
Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. each added 11 points for Illinois (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten).
Dawson Garcia had 17 points and Ta’lon Cooper had 16 for Minnesota (7-9, 1-5).
No. 3 Purdue 64, Michigan State 63 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help Purdue hold off Michigan State.
No. 17 Miami 82, Syracuse 78 — At Coral Gables, Fla.: Norchad Omier had 16 points and 16 rebounds and Miami overcame a double-figure deficit to beat Syracuse.
No. 18 College of Charleston 82, William & Mary 54 — At Charleston, S.C.: Ante Brzovic scored 17 points and Dalton Bolon added 15 points as College of Charleston won its 18th straight game.
No. 24 Florida Atlantic 76, Western Kentucky 62 — At Bowling Green, Ky.: Nicholas Boyd scored 16 points as Florida Atlantic beat Western Kentucky in its Top 25 debut.
