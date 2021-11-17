Isaiah Brockington scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the first half as Iowa State held off Alabama State, 68-60, on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.
Brockington added 13 rebounds, two steals and a block.
Tyrese Hunter added 19 points, six assists and three steals for the Cyclones, who improved to 3-0. Iowa State won just two games last season.
The Cyclones led, 27-24, at halftime after opening the game on an 8-0 run.
Alabama State held a pair of two-point leads in the game, taking its last advantage at 31-29 with 16:49 to play.
Iowa 86, North Carolina Central 69 — At Iowa City: Keegan Murray dominated to 27 points and 21 rebounds, helping the Hawkeyes (3-0) pull away from North Carolina Central after the teams were tied, 57-57, with 12:01 to play.
No. 5 Villanova 100, Howard 81 — At Villanova, Pa.: Brandon Slater hit all four 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie scored 21, Justin Moore had 16 and Villanova knocked off Howard.
No. 6 Purdue 96, Wright State 52 — At West Lafayette, Ind.: Purdue forward Trevion Williams finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, helping Purdue blow out Wright State on a night Williams became the 16th player in school history with 1,000 points and 650 rebounds.
No. 7 Duke 92, Gardner-Webb 52 — At Durham, N.C.: Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in Duke’s win over Gardner-Webb.
No. 11 Memphis 90, Saint Louis 74 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Tyler Harris had 18 points and Emoni Bates scored 16 as Memphis remained undefeated with a win over St. Louis.
No. 13 Kentucky 80, Mount St. Mary’s 55 — At Lexington, Ky.: Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 24 points with 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington scored 16 points and Kentucky shot well for the second consecutive game to run away from Mount St. Mary’s.
No. 14 Alabama 73, South Alabama 68 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly made a go-ahead layup with under three minutes to go and Alabama got past South Alabama.
No. 15 Houston 67, Virginia 47 — At Houston: Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 and Houston used a suffocating defense to beat Virginia.
No. 25 Southern Cal 78, Florida Gulf Coast 61 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points and Southern California defeated Florida Gulf Coast in the return of coach Andy Enfield to the school he led to the “Dunk City” moniker in the 2013 NCAA tournament.
(MONDAY’S LATE RESULT)
Providence 63, Wisconsin 58 — At Madison, Wis.: Nate Watson worked inside for 24 points and Providence held off a late rally to beat Wisconsin. Brad Davison scored 25 points to lead the Badgers (2-1). Tyler Wahl added 16 points.