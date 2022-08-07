BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Busch’s tumultuous year took another turn.
Busch, his wife and their two children escaped the Mall of America in Minnesota after shots were fired, three days before racing at Michigan International Speedway.
“If you look at that dark cloud that’s over me lately, hence the other day, we’re in the wrong place at the wrong time a lot of times,” Busch said Saturday.
When shots were fired Thursday, Busch and his son Brexton were waiting in line to ride a roller coaster while his wife, Samantha, and their daughter, Lennix, were shopping elsewhere in the largest mall in the country.
“It’s a lot to process as an adult but really hard as a parent to explain to your child what happened,” Samantha wrote in a post on Instagram.
Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said no one was struck by the gunfire, adding on Friday that the department was still searching for two people involved in the shooting.
The harrowing experience, though, did not appear to give Busch a newfound perspective on his life and career. A two-time NASCR champion, he does not have a contract for next season and that appears to be his chief concern.
“This is a performance-based business,” said Busch, who will start third in the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday. “So it is life-or-death fear if you’ve either got a job and you’re working and you’re making a living, or you’re at home figuring out what your next steps are.
“I’ve kind of thought about that like, ‘OK, what are my next steps? What do I do if I don’t continue to race? And I have no idea. I have no clue.”
BASEBALL
Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Simmons
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins.
Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two right shoulder injuries.
Guardians designate Reyes for assignment
CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Cleveland Guardians, was designated for assignment Saturday.
The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the week after batting .213 with nine home runs and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats.
Reyes belted 37 homers in 2019 — splitting the season between Cleveland and San Diego — and had 30 homers and a career-high 85 RBIs in 2021. He is earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract and was arbitration eligible.
Blue Jays place Springer on IL
MINNEAPOLIS — The Toronto Blue Jays placed All-Star outfielder George Springer on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his right elbow prior to their game at Minnesota on Saturday night.
Springer has been bothered by the elbow for much of the summer. He’s scheduled to receive an anti-inflammatory injection this weekend to aid the healing. Springer missed four of the previous five games with the injury, going 1 for 4 against the Twins on Thursday night.
AUTO RACING
Ty Gibbs gets 5th Xfinity win of ‘22
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ty Gibbs won his Xfinity Series-high fifth race this year and ninth of his two-year career Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
The 19-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, in the No. 54 Toyota, led 54 of the 125 laps on the 2-mile oval.
“I’ve had an awesome time on this series,” Gibbs said. “I work as hard as I can to be the best I can. I don’t really have any other hobbies.”
Justin Allgaier finished second followed by Noah Gragson, who won the pole and the first two stages at the New Holland 250.
McLaughlin wins IndyCar pole in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scott McLaughlin won the second pole of his IndyCar career and Romain Grosjean and Christian Lundgaard earned their highest starting spots of the season in rain-delayed qualifying for the Music City Grand Prix.
McLaughlin won the pole on a flying final run around the 11-turn, 2.1-mile course in Saturday’s session, which started 90 minutes late because of weather delays, and a sloppy, shortened first qualifying group left some drivers steaming with anger in the hot, humid Nashville post-rain conditions.
GOLF
Buhai leads Women’s British Open
MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday.
Buhai completed a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, giving her a 14-under total of 199.
