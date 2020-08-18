CHICAGO - The United States Hockey League today announced plans to open its season on Friday, Nov. 6. The season will conclude on April 24 and has been reduced from 62 to 54 games.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints are a member of the USHL.
Players are scheduled to arrive in market over a four-week period beginning Sept. 14 with preseason games targeted to begin in mid-October. All activities are designed to take place in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines as well as the League’s Return to Play Protocols, which are currently being finalized.
The regular season schedule allows for flexibility for games to be moved to the back of the schedule due to postponements, capacity restrictions or other factors.
“We have created a plan to bring players to our markets and in order to safely begin development and ultimately competition,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said. “Should conditions change, this plan will allow our league the flexibility to react to new circumstances, and we will adjust accordingly.”
The plan was formulated in consultation with all USHL Member Clubs. The league expects to announce the release of its 54-game regular season schedule in early September.