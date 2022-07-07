Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago.
The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins.
Playing his first game since April 23, Eloy Jiménez made an immediate impact for the White Sox, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game 3-all and an RBI single in the seventh that made it 6-6. Jiménez had been sidelined with a torn tendon in his left hamstring. He also made a difficult catch before running into the netting down the left-field line to end the sixth.
Jorge Polanco homered twice for Minnesota, both times giving his team the lead.
Jose Ruiz (1-0) walked Jose Miranda to start the 10th but got out of trouble with an inning-ending double play.
In the bottom of the inning, automatic runner Adam Engel advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher Ryan Jeffers as Josh Harrison walked. Engel scored on Garcia’s hit off Jovani Moran (0-1).
Tigers 8, Guardians 2 — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera had three RBIs to help Detroit earn its first four-game sweep of Cleveland since 2013. Cabrera also passed Dave Winfield for 17th on baseball’s all-time RBI list with 1,835. Michael Pineda allowed two runs and five hits over five innings and four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief.
Blue Jays 2, Athletics 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and Toronto rallied past Oakland to snap a five-game losing streak. Matt Chapman also homered against his former team for the second straight day.
Orioles 2, Rangers 1 — At Baltimore: Spenser Watkins pitched more than six innings for the first time in his career, and Baltimore earned its first three-game sweep of the season. Watkins allowed one run and four hits with three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.
Rays 7, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Corey Kluber worked six scoreless innings as Tampa Bay spoiled the major league debut of Brayan Bello, the top pitching prospect in Boston’s system. The 23-year-old Bello worked four up-and-down innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
INTERLEAGUE
Angels 5, Marlins 2 — At Miami: Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit. The reigning AL MVP won his fifth consecutive start, limiting the Marlins to two hits.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 3, Cardinals 0 — At Atlanta: Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers in the fifth, Max Fried threw six strong innings and Atlanta beat slumping St. Louis. The Cardinals have lost four straight, their longest skid of the season.
Mets 8, Reds 3 (10 innings) — At Cincinnati: Dominic Smith ripped a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th, and New York added on with am RBI single from James McCann and a three-run home run from Brandon Nimmo. The Mets tied the game in the ninth on Starling Marte’s RBI double.
Nationals 3, Phillies 2 — At Philadelphia: Josiah Gray struck out a career-high 11 and last-place Washington beat Philadelphia. Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs for the second straight night for the Phillies. Schwarber’s two homers off Gray increased his NL-best total to 27. Only New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has more homers with 29.
