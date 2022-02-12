LOS ANGELES — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday.
Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents’ home in suburban Claremont.
The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s online case records.
A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).
He hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs. His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.
Born Sept. 30, 1974, in San Jose, he went to South Hills High in West Covina, then played for the California State University, Fullerton team that won the 1995 College World Series.
He signed with the Royals after the team selected him in the sixth round of the 1996 amateur draft.
FOOTBALL
Bears coach Eberflus adds 3 assistants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — New Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus finalized his staff by hiring three more assistants Friday.
The Bears added former NFL linebacker Carlos Polk as assistant special teams coach, assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds and coaching assistant Kevin Koch.
Polk, a Rockford, Illinois, native, had a similar job with Jacksonville this past season. He has 11 years of NFL coaching experience and 12 overall. A linebacker, Polk played seven seasons for San Diego (2001-07) and Dallas (2008) after starring at Nebraska.
Hinds was defensive coordinator at Western Carolina in 2021 after spending the previous two years as Central Michigan’s defensive line coach.
Koch spent the past five seasons on Pat Fitzgerald’s staff at Northwestern as a defensive graduate assistant and then a defensive quality control analyst. A product of suburban Elmhurst, Illinois, he played quarterback at College of DuPage and at Minnesota State Moorhead.
Torbert to referee 1st Super Bowl
Ron Torbert, a 12-year veteran NFL official who has been a referee since 2014, will handle his first Super Bowl on Sunday.
Torbert, 58, a Harvard Law School graduate and former lawyer, will be the third Black referee for a Super Bowl. Mike Carey did the game in 2008 and Jerome Boger in 2013. Torbert was a back judge and side judge for four seasons before being elevated to referee.
Assignments for the postseason are given through a league grading system used throughout the regular season.
Auburn sticking with Bryan Harsin
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin will return for a second season after defections by assistants and players alike helped prompt a school investigation into unspecified concerns.
Auburn President Jay Gogue announced the decision Friday, a week after telling trustees that his office was “trying to separate fact from fiction” surrounding the polarizing coach who was accused publicly by one former player of treating his team “like dogs.”
Gogue decried the “wild speculation” and misinformation in the “feeding frenzy” surrounding Harsin, whose firing would have cost Auburn millions. His contract runs through the 2026 season.
BASKETBALL
Clemson’s Collins suspended 1 game
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson guard David Collins has been suspended one game by the Atlantic Coast Conference for a foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. that Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski said was a “dangerous” play.
Collins, the 6-foot-4 graduate transfer from South Florida, will miss the Tigers home game today against Notre Dame.
Moore stole the ball from Collins in the first half and appeared to have a clear lane for an uncontested layin. However, Collins undercut Moore while in the air and the Duke forward crashed hard against the floor.
Margaret McCaffery to receive St. George Award
IOWA CITY — Margaret McCaffery, wife of University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery, will receive the American Cancer Society’s distinguished St. George Award during Sunday’s game versus Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The St. George Award is one of the highest volunteer honors of the American Cancer Society and is presented to outstanding volunteers nationwide who have made significant contributions to the American Cancer Society’s strategic goals.
Iowa-OSU men’s game rescheduled for Feb. 19
IOWA CITY — The Big Ten Conference has announced the rescheduling of the Iowa-Ohio State men’s basketball game to Saturday, Feb. 19. The contest will tipoff at 1:30 p.m. (CT) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and will be televised nationally on FOX.
As a result of this adjustment, the Indiana-Ohio State contest originally scheduled for Feb. 19 has been pushed back to Monday, Feb. 21, to accommodate the change.