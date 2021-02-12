JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer officially unveiled his extensive 30-member staff on Thursday that includes a chief of staff, three assistant strength coaches, and six holdovers from Doug Marrone’s staff.
And Meyer’s staff also includes a controversial hire, Chris Doyle, who will serve as the team’s director of sports performance. Former University of Iowa Hawkeyes players accused Doyle of making racial remarks that led to the school reaching a separation agreement with him last June.
Doyle denied the allegations and was placed on administrative leave pending a review before Iowa reached an agreement that led to him receiving a $1.1 million buyout. Doyle had been at Iowa since 1999 and was the highest-paid strength coach in college football prior to his departure with an $800,000 yearly salary, according to Bleacher Report.
Meyer defended the hiring of Doyle, saying Thursday he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.”
Vikes hire Scott for DBs, Guenther for defenseEAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings filled out their staff Thursday by hiring Karl Scott as defensive backs coach and Paul Guenther, a longtime colleague of head coach Mike Zimmer, as a senior defensive assistant.
Scott will make his debut in the NFL after spending the last three seasons in the same role at Alabama. Guenther was the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders the last three years.
Big 12 releases 2021 conference schedule
IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 released its 2021 conference football schedule Thursday, less than two months after Oklahoma won its sixth consecutive league championship.
Iowa State, which lost, 27-21, in the Big 12 title game last Dec. 19, won’t play the Sooners again until going to Norman, Okla., on Nov. 20, two weeks before the next championship game.
Poteat named Badgers CBs coach
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin football coaching staff has been set for the 2021 season with the addition of cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat. Head coach Paul Chryst announced the hiring on Thursday.
Poteat comes to Wisconsin following a 10-year NFL career and a successful run coaching cornerbacks in the Mid-American Conference. After spending two seasons as a graduate assistant at Pittsburgh under Chryst from 2013-14, Poteat coached cornerbacks at Kent State for two seasons before holding the same position at Toledo for the past four years.
HOCKEY
Blue Jackets rally past Blackhawks
CHICAGO — Michael Del Zotto scored the tying goal with 2:41 left, and Kevin Stenlund gave Columbus the lead less than 2 minutes later as the Blue Jackets erased a two-goal deficit and beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-5, on Thursday night. Ian Mitchell, Nicholas Beaudin, Pius Suter, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago.
Blackhawks lose Murphy, Shaw to injuries
CHICAGO — Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy could be sidelined for two weeks with a right hip injury, and Andrew Shaw is facing an uncertain future after the forward sustained another head injury. Team physician Michael Terry announced Thursday that Murphy is expected to miss 10 to 14 days. The Blackhawks are following the concussion protocol with Shaw. He was placed on injured reserve.
NHL adds game-day rapid testing to protocol
The NHL is adding game-day rapid tests for players, team personnel and on-ice officials as part of a series of expanded safety protocols unveiled Thursday in its latest bid to stem potential COVID-19 outbreaks. Rapid tests will be initially made available to the league’s 24 U.S.-based teams and provide results within a half-hour to augment daily PCR testing already in place, which is similar to the protocols the NBA introduced this season. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results.
BASEBALL
Cubs sign CF Marisnick to 1-year deal
The Chicago Cubs signed free-agent center fielder Jake Marisnick to a one-year deal with a team option for 2022.
The deal, which is contingent on Marisnick passing a physical, comes with $1.5 million guaranteed: $1 million in 2021 and a $4 million option for ’22 with a $500,000 buyout. Marisnick, a right-handed hitter who can play all three outfield positions, has a career .229 average in eight seasons, mostly with Houston.
AUTO RACING
Almirola wins 1st Dayona qualifying race
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Aric Almirola won the first Daytona 500 qualifying race Thursday night to put a Ford from flagship Stewart-Haas Racing in the second row of NASCAR’s season-opening spectacular. Almirola held off a charge from Joey Logano, who pulled alongside Almirola on the final lap of the first 150-mile race at Daytona International Speedway.