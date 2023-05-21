RIGA, Latvia — Switzerland rallied from a goal behind to top Canada 3-2 in a clash of two undefeated teams at the ice hockey world championship on Saturday.
The United States shut out Denmark, 3-0, in Tampere to stay perfect.
Tyler Toffoli put Canada ahead midway through the second period on a power play but the Swiss answered with goals from Nico Hischier and Dario Simon in the frame.
Andres Ambuhl stretched the advantage to two in the final period, then Michael Carcone deflected in a slap shot by Brad Hunt for Canada to reduce the lead to one with 3:38 to go.
Canada pulled goaltender Samuel Montembeault for an extra attacker but the Swiss held firm.
Alex Tuch scored one goal and added two assists to earn the U.S. a fifth victory from five games.
Cutter Gauthier broke the deadlock midway through the final period on a power play, Tuch doubled the advantage and Rocco Grimaldi finished it off with an empty net goal.
Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots for the shutout.
The Americans lead Group A with 15 points and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. The top four teams from the two eight-team groups advance to the knockout stage.
BASEBALL
Iowa earns 3rd seed in Big Ten tourney
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The University of Iowa earned the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which will be held May 23-28 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
The tournament begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. when No. 3 seed Iowa (39-13) takes on No. 6 seed Michigan (26-26).
No. 2 seed Indiana (40-16) faces No. 7 seed Illinois (25-25) at 2 p.m., followed by top-seeded Maryland (37-19) versus No. 8 seed Michigan State (32-20) at 6 p.m., while No. 4 seed Nebraska (31-21-1) encounters No. 5 seed Rutgers (33-21) at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Big Ten Network will broadcast every game of the tournament. Games will also be available on the FOX Sports app.
Twins place Polanco on injured list
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Minnesota Twins placed second baseman Jorge Polanco on the injured list Saturday.
Polanco was put on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday because of a strained left hamstring. He is hitting .284 (27 for 95) with four home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBIs in in 23 games.
This is the second time this season Polanco is missing time because of a left leg injury. He missed the first 19 games of the season because of inflammation in his left knee.
Yankees cut struggling OF Hicks
CINCINNATI — The New York Yankees cut struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks before Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday.
The 33-year-old Hicks is batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with New York in February 2019.
Dodgers send pitcher Urias to IL
ST. LOUIS — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed left-hander Julio Urías on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Thursday with a strained left hamstring and recalled RHP Wander Suero from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Los Angeles made the move Saturday just a few hours after manager Dave Roberts said he expected Urías to make his next scheduled start Tuesday at Atlanta.
Urías was pulled from his start against St. Louis on Thursday night after allowing six runs on four home runs in the third inning.
BASKETBALL
Griner scores 18 in season debut
LOS ANGELES — Brittney Griner stood for the national anthem before her first regular-season WNBA game since being jailed in Russia.
Griner was outspoken for social justice in 2020 and didn’t take the court during the pregame anthem. But nearly a year behind bars in Russia changed her.
Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots Friday night for the Phoenix Mercury in a 94-71 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
SOCCER
U.S. wins U20 World Cup opener
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An injury-time blast gave the United States a 1-0 win against Ecuador in one of the opening matches of the Under-20 World Cup on Saturday.
After little inspiration from both teams in San Juan, left back Jonathan Gomez shot from the edge of the box one minute before the final whistle to beat goalkeeper Gilmar Napa.
The other two teams in Group B, Slovakia and Fiji, played late Saturday.
