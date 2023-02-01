Texas Tech’s Jaylon Tyson tries to get the crowd to yell during overtime of a Big 12 game against Iowa State on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders rallied from a 23-point deficit to win, 80-77, in overtime.
Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was just happy the home fans stuck around for the biggest comeback in school history, and the first Big 12 win of the season for a Sweet 16 team from a year ago.
The Red Raiders erased a 23-point deficit after halftime to end an eight-game conference skid, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in an 80-77 overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday night.
“I’m still in shock here,” Adams said. “I was just so proud of our guys. They didn’t give up on themselves. I was proud of the fans. I was afraid they were going to leave at halftime.”
The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.
Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12), who won their second consecutive game including a victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Grill scored 24 points but missed his final three 3-pointers after starting 8 of 9. One miss was an off-balance air ball on a frantic game-ending sequence in which the Cyclones (15-6, 6-3) missed three from long range trying to force a second overtime.
“They just decided they were going to crank up the pressure, really come after us and try to spread us out,” said Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, whose team was coming off a double-digit loss to Missouri in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that followed a win over fifth-ranked Kansas State. “We got out of sorts.”
Iowa State still led by five with 40 seconds remaining in regulation when Obanor hit a 3-pointer and the Red Raiders forced one of 13 second-half turnovers from the Cyclones on the inbound play.
Harmon, who had 11 points in the second half and five in OT, was fouled on a drive and made both free throws for the first tie of the game at 71-all with 21 seconds remaining after Iowa State had led from the opening bucket.
Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur had 19 points but went 0 of 6 from 3, with one of the misses coming up short at the buzzer in regulation.
The Red Raiders took their first lead early in overtime on a layup by D’Maurian Williams, and their biggest lead was the final margin.
Harmon put them ahead for good with one of two free throws with 42 seconds remaining in overtime, and Obanor hit two more after another of Grill’s late misses on an off-balance 3.
Grill had the first long try in the final seconds, Jaren Holmes got the rebound but also was short from beyond the arc. Holmes ended up with the ball one more time, but was short again as the buzzer sounded.
(Tuesday’s games)
Illinois 72, Nebraska 56 — At Champaign, Ill.: Matthew Mayer scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Illinois beat Nebraska. Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) has won seven of its last eight games while Nebraska (10-13, 3-9) has lost four straight.
Illinois pulled away with a 15-4 run for a 63-54 lead with 5:29 to play. Sencire Harris scored six points with a dunk during the stretch and Hawkins had four points.
No. 8 Kansas 90, No. 7 Kansas State 78 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Jalen Wilson had 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 8 Kansas avenged a loss to Kansas State just a couple of weeks ago.
Boston College 62, No. 20 Clemson 54 — At Boston: Makai Ashton-Langford had two key driving baskets in the closing two minutes and finished with 15 points to help Boston College beat Clemson.
No. 23 Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83 — At Coral Gables, Fla.: Nigel Pack scored 17 points in a 5-minute span late in the second half, and Miami stayed unbeaten at home. Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points
No. 24 UConn 90, DePaul 76 — At Chicago: Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points, Adama Sanogo had 25 and UConn beat DePaul. Tristen Newton added 21 points for UConn, which had dropped six of eight since its 14-0 start.
