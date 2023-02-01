Iowa St Texas Tech Basketball
Texas Tech’s Jaylon Tyson tries to get the crowd to yell during overtime of a Big 12 game against Iowa State on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders rallied from a 23-point deficit to win, 80-77, in overtime.

 Brad Tollefson The Associated Press

Texas Tech coach Mark Adams was just happy the home fans stuck around for the biggest comeback in school history, and the first Big 12 win of the season for a Sweet 16 team from a year ago.

The Red Raiders erased a 23-point deficit after halftime to end an eight-game conference skid, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break in an 80-77 overtime victory against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday night.

