Christian Braun hit a corner 3 with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points and No. 23 Kansas beat No. 15 Texas Tech, 67-61, on Saturday in Lawerence, Kan.
Ochai Agbaji had 14 points and Jalen Wilson added 11. Braun’s 3 made it a two-possession game and essentially locked up the win for the Jayhawks (17-7, 11-5 Big 12).
“It was a big time shot, big time play,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “That’s the best we’ve played since Christmas.”
Braun and Marcus Garrett each finished with 10 points.
Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar each scored 12 points, Mac McClung had 11 and Micah Peavy had 10 for Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6), which played its first game in 10 days but has dropped two straight.
McCormack has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games and started the game 7 for 7 from the field.
No. 8 Alabama 82, Vanderbilt78 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points and Alabama came from behind to beat Vanderbilt and move a step closer to a Southeastern Conference title.
No. 10 Villanova 68, UConn 60 — At Villanova, Pa.: Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Villanova.
No. 13 West Virginia 84, No. 12 Texas 82 — At Austin, Texas: Sean McNeil and West Virginia erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, then withstood a flurry of last-second misses to hold off 12 Texas. McNeil played only two minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls, and scored all 16 of his points after the break.
No. 16 Florida St. 79, Pittsburgh 72— At Pittsburgh: Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 16 Florida State beat Pittsburgh 79-72 on Saturday for its third straight win..
Arizona 81, No. 17 Southern California 72 — At Los Angeles: James Akinjo scored 20 points and Arizona was better on the boards, surprising Southern California and ending the Pac-12-leading Trojans’ seven-game winning streak.
Kentucky 70, No. 19 Tennessee 55 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Isaiah Jackson scored 16 points and Kentucky matched a season high with its third straight win, using an early run to top Tennessee.
No. 20 Missouri 93, South Carolina 78 — At Columbia, S.C.: Dru Smith scored 17 and Mark Smith 13 as Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak.
WOMEN
Oklahoma State 80, Iowa State 73 — At Stillwater, Okla.: Ashley Joens poured in 23 points, her 16th 20-point game of the season, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Cyclones on the road.
Loyola 66, Northern Iowa 64 (OT) — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Panthers fell to 10-10, 7-6 in the Missouri Valley.