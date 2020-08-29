LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team that refused to take the floor in these NBA playoffs, and they’ll be in the first game when play resumes today.
The league released the weekend schedule and essentially kept all the games that were postponed together with tripleheaders set for Saturday and Sunday.
The schedule today: Milwaukee takes on Orlando at 2:30 p.m., followed by Oklahoma City against Houston at 5:30 p.m. and the Los Angeles Lakers meeting Portland at 8 p.m. All of those series are playing Game 5s; the Bucks and Lakers lead their series, 3-1, and the Thunder-Rockets series is knotted at 2-2.
For Sunday: Boston faces Toronto at noon, the Los Angeles Clippers play Dallas at 2:30 p.m. and Denver meets Utah at 2:30. The Celtics-Toronto game is Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals; the other two games are Game 6s in the Western Conference first round, with the Clippers and Jazz holding 3-2 series leads.
Today’s matchups were to have been played Wednesday, and Sunday’s matchups were slated to occur Thursday. The NBA playoffs stopped for three days after the Bucks, in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin refused to take the floor for their game on Wednesday afternoon.
That set off a wave of activity, including talk that the season could end. Players, coaches and team owners met — sometimes separately, some together — in recent days before announcing plans to continue the season.
Miami, which ousted Indiana this past Monday, will have at least a week off between games. The Heat will meet the winner of the Bucks-Magic series; if Milwaukee wins today, it would seem likely that Game 1 of a Heat-Bucks matchup would be Monday.
BASEBALL
White Sox acquire Dyson from Pirates
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox acquired speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson in a trade with Pittsburgh on Friday and reinstated Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list.
Dyson is batting just .157 (8 for 57) this season, but he swiped 30 bags last year. He won the World Series in 2015 with Kansas City and could serve as a valuable pinch runner for Chicago as it chases its first playoff appearance since 2008.
The White Sox sent international signing bonus pool money to the last-place Pirates for the 36-year-old Dyson, who is a .245 career hitter with 254 steals in 879 games. He just faced Chicago on Tuesday night, going 0 for 3 while Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter in a 4-0 victory for the White Sox.
Dyson was the odd man out for Pittsburgh after it claimed outfielder Anthony Alford off waivers from Toronto on Thursday. To make room for Dyson on the roster, Chicago designated outfielder Nicky Delmonico for assignment and optioned outfielder Luis González to its alternate training site in Schaumburg.
Yankees place Judge on IL
NEW YORK — The Yankees have placed right fielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured with a strained left calf just days after the star slugger returned.
Judge was activated Wednesday but aggravated the injury in a game at Atlanta and was removed in the sixth inning. He was added back to the IL on Friday before the opener of a doubleheader against the Mets.
FOOTBALL
7 members of KSU team test positive
Seven members of the Kansas State football team have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first outbreak since the Wildcats convened for summer workouts in June.
The Wildcats will continue to practice for the season-opener Sept. 12 against Arkansas State. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman (who formerly worked at Loras College) said this week he was wary about the first rounds of large-scale testing since students arrived on campus.
“I think every institution is worried about that over the new few weeks to a month with all of the students coming back,” Klieman said. “It’s going to be difficult, there’s no question. They’re still 18-to-22-year-old college students.”
Auburn canceled practices over virus
A person with knowledge of the situation says Auburn’s football team has canceled its last two practices because of issues related to COVID-19 after positive tests this week.
It wasn’t clear how many players, coaches or others tested positive. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn remains scheduled to speak to reporters Saturday. Auburn spokesman Kirk Sampson would only confirm that the Tigers hadn’t practiced Wednesday or Thursday as scheduled.
Saints owner has COVID-19
NEW ORLEANS — Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, a spokesman said Friday. Benson, 73, took over as sole owner of both franchises when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March of 2018.
GOLF
McInroy, Cantlay survive BMW
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay made their share of mistakes Friday and shrugged them off because that’s bound to happen on the toughest test the PGA Tour has seen this year at the BMW Championship. McIlroy had a 1-under 69 to share the 36-hole lead with Cantlay.
HORSE RACING
Court upholds Country House win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal appeals court has upheld the decision by Churchill Downs stewards that made Country House the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby.
This year’s Derby is Sept. 5 after being rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati on Friday affirmed a U.S. District Court decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Gary and Mary West, who own Maximum Security.