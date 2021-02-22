Emma Donovan (Wahlert) — Donovan scored 14 points to lead Dubuque Wahlert to a 52-36 upset victory at Cedar Rapids Xavier in an Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal on Saturday. The Golden Eagles play at Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday for a trip to state.
Libby Leach (Hempstead) — Leach, a sophomore at Hempstead, shot games of 233 and 244 for a 477 series to win the Iowa Class 3A regional bowling title on Tuesday at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. In earning an individual trip to state, she also helped the Mustangs to an at-large team berth in this week’s event.
Blair Watters (Mineral Point) — Watters scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half as Mineral Point knocked off Fennimore, 65-33, in a Wisconsin Division 4 sectional final to earn a trip to the state semifinals on Friday in LaCrosse. The Pointers avenged a SWAL loss to the Eagles in Jan. 29.
