NEW YORK — The Clinton Lumberkings and the Burlington Bees were among the 40 teams dropped as professional affiliates as Major League Baseball went through with its plan to cut to 120 farm teams.
The two Iowa-based teams joined Kane County (Ill.) as Midwest League towns to lose their affiliations. The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits survived in the Midwest League, which will shift from low Class A to high Class A under the restructuring.
Cedar Rapids will remain affiliated with the Minnesota Twins, and Quad Cities becomes a Kansas City Royals affiliate.
The New York-Penn League, which started in 1939, was eliminated and the Pioneer League, founded the same year, lost its affiliated status and became an independent partner league. The Appalachian League was converted to a college summer circuit.
Each franchise’s top four affiliates will include one team each at Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Additional clubs are allowed at spring training complexes and in the Dominican Republic.
MLB ended the Professional Baseball Agreement that governed the relationship between the majors and minors. The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which had governed the minors since 1901, is closing down, and the minors will be run from MLB’s office in New York under the supervision of Peter Woodfork, MLB’s new senior vice president of minor league operations and development.
The Twins’ Triple-A team will be the St. Paul Saints, which had been an independent team.
The Saints, one of the rare independent clubs to become a farm team, play at 7,000-seat CHS Field, a 5-year-old ballpark about 11 miles east of Target Field at the other end of a light rail line. CHS Field served as Minnesota’s alternate training site during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.
“We have long admired the creative excellence of Marv Goldklang, Mike Veeck and their team in making the Saints one of America’s most successful minor league brands,” Twins president Dave St. Peter said. “We are incredibly excited at the thought of Minnesota baseball fans having the opportunity to watch their favorite Twins prospects as they wear the Saints uniform and play at gorgeous CHS Field.”
Regional affiliates include:
Chicago Cubs — Des Moines, Iowa (Triple-A), Tennessee (Double-A), South Bend (High-A), Myrtle Beach (Low-A)
Chicago White Sox — Charlotte Knights (Triple-A), Birmingham (Double-A), Winston-Salem (High-A), Kannapolis (Low-A)
Kansas City — Omaha (Triple-A), Northwest Arkansas (Double-A), Quad Cities (High-A), Columbia, S.C. (Low-A)
Milwaukee — Nashville (Triple-A), Biloxi (Double-A), Wisconsin (High-A), Carolina (Low-A)
Minnesota — St. Paul (Triple-A), Wichita (Double-A), Cedar Rapids (High-A), Fort Myers (Low-A)
St. Louis — Memphis (Triple-A), Springfield (Double-A), Peoria (High-A), Palm Beach (Low-A)