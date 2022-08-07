The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Saturday night named four players from state champion Western Dubuque and three players from Dubuque Wahlert to its Class 3A all-state teams.
The Bobcats landed junior pitcher Isaac Then, senior first baseman Garrett Kadolph and sophomore second baseman Jake Goodman on the first team and junior outfielder Caleb Klein on the third team. Wahlert senior right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary and junior outfielder Ryan Brosius made the first team, while junior utility man Bryce Rudiger garnered second-team accolades.
In Class 4A, Dubuque Hempstead senior second baseman Cole Swartz and senior outfielder Kellen Strohmeyer made the first team, and junior infielder Jonny Muehring landed on the third team. Beckman Catholic senior catcher Owen Huehnergarth and junior outfielder Luke Schieltz made the first team in Class 2A, while Cascade senior pitcher Jack Carr and senior outfielder Tanner Simon earned second-team accolades.
Then posted an 8-0 record, 1.71 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings while holding opponents to a .182 opponents batting average. All eight of his wins came against teams ranked in the top 10 of the IHSBCA weekly poll, and he punctuated his season with a 7-1 victory over Davenport Assumption in the state championship game that led him to being named the all-classes MVP of the state tournaments. Offensively, he posted a .378 batting average (51-for-135), 14 doubles, two home runs and 39 RBIs.
Kadolph batted .432 (57-for-132) with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 51 RBIs. His two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Bobcats a 4-3 victory over Winterset in the state quarterfinals.
Goodman hit .393 (53-for-135) with 13 doubles, one home run, 23 RBIs and 52 runs, and he went 24-for-29 stolen bases. On the mound, he posted a 2-2 record, 2.59 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 innings.
Klein hit .364 (47-for-129) with four doubles, four triples, two home runs and 36 RBIs. He also stole 18 bases in 21 attempts.
Savary, the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year and a University of Iowa recruit, went 7-1 with a 1.15 ERA, 84 strikeouts and 21 walks in 48 2/3 innings. He hit .295 (36-for-122), with six doubles, one triple, two home runs, 26 RBIs and 16 walks.
Brosius hit .362 (47-for-130) with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs and 20 RBIs while going 34-for-35 in stolen bases. He also went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
Rudiger batted .303 (27-for-89) with five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 29 RBIs and 24 runs. He went 8-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings on the mound.
Swartz batted .415 (44-for-106) with eight doubles, three home runs, 35 RBIs and 27 walks. He also went 8-for-8 in stolen bases.
Strohmeyer, a University of Iowa signee, batted .386 (49-for-127) with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 25 RBIs. He stole 23 bases in 25 attempts.
Muehring batted .445 (53-for-119) with 11 doubles, five home runs, 39 RBIs, 22 walks and was 11-for-12 in stolen bases. On the mound, he went 5-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.
Huehnergarth batted.450 (58-for-129) with 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 50 RBIs, 36 runs and was 13-for-13 in stolen bases. Threw out 11 runners in 18 attempts.
Schieltz hit .496 (59-for-119) with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 29 RBIs, 45 runs and was 21-for-23 stolen bases.
Carr went 8-2 with a 1.01 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings. He allowed 0.93 walks/hits per inning pitched.
Simon batted .368 (28-for-76) with eight eight doubles, one triple, 21 RBIs and was 14-for-16 stolen bases.
