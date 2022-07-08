MOSCOW — American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
The abrupt guilty plea by the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest in February amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine.
A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner’s case until the trial was over, and her guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings.
Griner, 31, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport while returning to play basketball in Russia, and police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
Speaking through an interpreter, Griner told the court she had no intention of committing a crime and had acted unintentionally because she had packed for Moscow in a hurry. The trial was then adjourned until July 14.
CYCLING
Pogacar captures yellow jersey, wins Stage 6
LONGWY, France — Tadej Pogacar is back in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. And it’s earlier than perhaps even he expected.
After an imposing sixth stage of nearly 220 kilometers (137 miles) through Belgium and northern France — the longest of this year’s Tour — Pogacar pulled away in the sprint finish on the crest of the Côte des Religieuses to take his first stage victory this year ahead of David Gaudu and Michael Matthews on Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Bears WR Moore arrested in Texas
CHICAGO — Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, last weekend.
In a press release, Gainesville police said officers responding to a possibly intoxicated person at a Taco Bell drive-thru late Sunday night found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a silver 2018 Ford F250. Officers smelled marijuana while talking to Moore and found a package of THC edible candies and three pistols while searching the vehicle.
Police arrested Moore and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying weapons.
Commanders owner Snyder offers to testify
WASHINGTON — Dan Snyder’s attorney told the Committee on Oversight and Reform the Washington Commanders’ owner is willing to testify by video conference regarding the investigation into the team’s workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by club executives of women employees.
In a letter sent to the committee and obtained by The Associated Press, attorney Karen Patton Seymour said Snyder is traveling outside the country and available for video testimony July 28 and 29.
Shanahan, Holmgren among Hall semifinalistsCANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 27 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask.
BASEBALL
Miami to host World Baseball Classic final
NEW YORK — The Miami Marlins will host the semifinals and final of next year’s World Baseball Classic, which will be played for the first time since 2017.
The tournament will start March 8 and end March 21 at loanDepot park, Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Thursday.
GOLF
Svensson leads at Barbasol Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead Thursday in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.
Playing through temperatures in the 90s at Keene Trace, the Canadian eagled the par-5 15th and eighth holes. The first eagle came after his lone bogey on No. 14, and the second — on a 31-foot putt — gave him the lead.
Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal and Robin Roussel of France each shot 64.
Cejka’s 64 tops Senior Players Championship
AKRON, Ohio — Alex Cejka birdied two of the final three holes for a 6-under 64 and a two-stroke lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
Cejka birdied the par-3 seventh and par-4 ninth to cap a bogey-free round on Firestone Country Club’s South Course.
