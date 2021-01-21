Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Sexton scored 15 points in the second OT — most of them over Irving — for the Cavs, who outplayed the Nets all night. Sexton dropped two 3-pointers and fed Taurean Prince for another in a span of 55 seconds as Cleveland put away Brooklyn.
Durant led Brooklyn with 38 points and Harden added 21. But Brooklyn’s “Big 3” couldn’t do enough to outlast Sexton, who missed Cleveland’s last five games with a sprained ankle.
76ers 117, Celtics 109 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead the Philadelphia.
Mavericks 124, Pacers 112 — At Indianapolis: Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both season highs, to help the Mavericks take control late in the third quarter before pulling away.
Heat 111, Raptors 102 — At Tampa, Fla.: Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points and injury-plagued Miami pulled away in the second half. Bam Adebayo had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami, and Kelly Olynyk added 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Hawks 123, Pistons 115 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 38 points, and John Collins chipped in 31 to lead Atlanta.
Magic 97, Timberwolves 96 — At Minneapolis: Cole Anthony made a 24-foot 3-pointer as time expired to lift Orlando to the road victory.