William Byron will be on the pole for today’s NASCAR playoff race at Homestead, Fla.

 Daryl Graham The Associated Press

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday’s NASCAR race, and that’s evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend.

Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — said Saturday that the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes “above and beyond” the penalties handed down by NASCAR.

