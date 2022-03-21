BOSTON — A Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of David Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had him shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019, according to private investigators the Red Sox slugger hired to look into the attack that nearly killed him.
The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis reported by the Boston Globe on Saturday contradict the theory of the crime developed by Dominican prosecutors. Davis told the newspaper that he identified the drug-trafficker César Peralta as having orchestrated the shooting by placing a bounty on Ortiz and sanctioning the hit squad that tried to kill him. Dominican authorities did not cooperate with the private investigation.
Peralta is being held in held without bail in Puerto Rico on unrelated charges of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin. The U.S. Treasury designated Peralta a drug kingpin in 2019 and he was extradited to the U.S. territory in December. Ortiz’s spokesperson, Joe Baerlein, told the Globe that Davis’ findings were withheld for Ortiz’s safety until Peralta was in U.S. custody.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Colorado Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract that would bring him to Boston to play second base. Story, 29, batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Rockies last season, an off-year that followed three straight years in which he received NL MVP votes. In five major league seasons, he has never played any defensive position other than shortstop.
BASKETBALL
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State named Chris Jans its men’s basketball coach on Sunday, a day after he led New Mexico State in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. He played basketball at Loras College for four years before graduating in 1991.
Jans, who went 122-32 the past five seasons in Las Cruces, guided the 12th-seeded Aggies past No. 5 seed UConn, 70-63, in the first round before they fell 53-48 to fourth-seeded Arkansas in Saturday night’s West Region game in Buffalo, N.Y.
He is 143-44 as a Division I head coach, including going 21-15 at Bowling Green during the 2014-15 season.
FOOTBALL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year contract and Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year deal on Sunday. They also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane set up a pair of goals for Chicago.
MOTOR SPORTS
FORT WORTH, Texas — Josef Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated.
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s title defense turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, allowing Ferrari to clinch a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.
GOLF
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s Shaun Norris claimed his first title on the European tour after losing his overnight lead and then fighting back to reclaim the advantage on the penultimate hole at the Steyn City Championship on Sunday.
Norris finished with a 70 to win by three shots on 25 under par. Compatriot Dean Burmester (69) was second.
TENNIS
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 Sunday in an error-filled final to win the BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek will rise from fourth to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — American Taylor Fritz upset Rafael Nadel 6-3, 7-6 (5) Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open and snap the 21-time major champion’s 20-match winning streak this year.
TRACK & FIELD
BELGRADE, Serbia — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) at the world indoor championships Sunday.
The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 (19-10 1/4).
Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 (51-7 3/4).