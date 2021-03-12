GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke is pulling out of the ACC tournament and ending its season due to a positive test within its men’s basketball program, team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said.
The Blue Devils did not play in Thursday night’s ACC tournament quarterfinal game with Florida State. The positive test involves one of the team’s walk-ons and contract tracing would have made multiple Blue Devils players unavailable.
“We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”
NBA levies max fine against Heat’s Leonard
The NBA announced Thursday that Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard has been fined $50,000 and suspended one week from all team activities.
The sanction, the largest fine allowed under the NBA’s current collective-bargaining agreement, comes after the 7-foot center was heard uttering an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming video-game play on Monday. The NBA also said Leonard will be required to participate in a cultural-diversity program.
FOOTBALL
Bears reward Santos with extension
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears rewarded kicker Cairo Santos for a club-record season with a contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.
The team said the extension is for three years, but a person familiar with the situation said Santos and the Bears agreed to a five-year, $16 million contract that is voidable to three years at $11 million maximum. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because financial terms of the deal had not been announced.
Chiefs release OTs Fisher, Schwartz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs released starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz.
The moves come as both players are recovering from season-ending injuries from the past season. The Chiefs were also projected to be roughly $20 million over the NFL salary cap, as announced at $182.5 million for 2021.
Releasing Fisher and Schwartz, both of whom were in the final year of their respective contracts, clears up to $18 million in cap space. Fisher makes up $11.9 million of that total, while Schwartz accounts for a little more than $6 million. The Chiefs still need to shed a little more than $4 million off the cap, according to both Over The Cap and Spotrac.
Bills re-sign LB Milano to 4-year contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills re-signed linebacker Matt Milano to a four-year contract on Thursday, less than a week before the starter was eligible to become a free agent.
The signing comes a day after the Bills freed up more than $14.4 million in space under the salary cap by releasing receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.
RB Ingram agrees to 1-year deal with Texans
HOUSTON — Running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Ingram, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, spent the last two seasons with the Ravens. The 31-year-old Ingram ran for 1,018 yards in 2019 but managed just 299 yards rushing last season when he missed five games with an ankle injury and slipped to third-string.
BASEBALL
Cubs reliever Strop issues apology
Chicago Cubs right-hander Pedro Strop expressed remorse Thursday for breaking Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols over the weekend.
Strop was cleared to rejoin the Cubs on Tuesday after he was caught dining indoors, reportedly on Friday with Cleveland Indians players Franmil Reyes and Jose Ramirez, who self-reported their violations. Strop said he isn’t sure how the league found out he had broken the rules, too, but a since-deleted Instagram photo reportedly from Reyes showed Strop as part of the group dining indoors. He learned of his violation when he received a call Saturday from president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.
GOLF
Garcia races to lead at Players Championship
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Sergio Garcia rushed to the first tee and raced to the finish line Thursday in The Players Championship.
Garcia thought he had plenty of time to get from the range to the 10th tee to start his round. The sun was in his eyes when he looked at the clock, he wasn’t sure what he saw, jogged the rest of the way and had a minute to spare. Then he fired off a 7-under 65, capped off by a birdie-birdie-eagle finish for a two-shot lead over Brian Harman.