IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has reopened an inquiry into allegations that members of the school’s marching band were targets of abuse during last weekend’s game at Iowa State University.
Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse, and sexual harassment before, during and after the game. Some band members also said one woman was hospitalized and another was sexually assaulted.
“It was the fans,” said Paige Pearson, 20, who plays trumpet in the Iowa band. “The Iowa State band has been nothing but kind. They’ve reached out to us and said sorry this happened. It was not even the students, but adult fans.”
Administrators at the two schools announced earlier in the week that they had looked into the allegations, but they didn’t say whether anyone would face punishment. Iowa’s athletic director, Gary Barta, and his Iowa State counterpart, Jamie Pollard, released a joint statement saying members of both schools’ bands had been subjected to “rude, vulgar, and in some cases violent” conduct at football games in recent years, and urging fans to stop the behavior.
The schools’ response wasn’t sufficient for some Iowa students, who posted detailed accounts of the alleged abuse on social media and accused school officials of trying to cover up the problem.
University of Iowa spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said Friday that the social media posts made it clear that the university hadn’t adequately conveyed to its students what it had done to address the band members’ concerns, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
“Student safety is our number one priority and we are committed to ensuring a safe experience on game day for our students,” Beck said. “Additionally we are continuing our investigation to ensure all of our students have the ability to share their experiences with the appropriate authorities.”
NORMAN, Okla.— Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland has been arrested on a public intoxication charge.
Records from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Norman indicate the 19-year-old Sutherland was booked shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. Online jail records did not list Sutherland as still in custody Saturday afternoon or details on an attorney representing him. The fifth-ranked Sooners were off Saturday. Messages left with team officials for comment weren’t immediately returned.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears thought their kicking problems had finally ended when Eddy Pineiro made a 53-yard field goal to beat Denver last week. No such luck. Pineiro will go into Monday night’s game in Washington questionable on the injury report because of right knee trouble. Pineiro was hurt Friday, with coach Matt Nagy saying it happened during weight lifting. Pineiro didn’t practice Friday, but did kick on a limited basis at Saturday’s practice.
CLEVELAND — Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a chest injury against the Jets. The team made the move with one of its captains on Saturday. Kirskey will miss at least eight games and may need surgery.
The loss of Kirksey will put more strain on a Cleveland defense that could be without its entire starting secondary on Sunday night against the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — The playoff-bound Yankees have dodged a September scare. An MRI of Gleyber Torres’ achy right hamstring came back negative a day after the star second baseman fell awkwardly fielding a ground ball.
The team announced the MRI results about 15 minutes before New York played the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Torres was not in the lineup, although manager Aaron Boone said he was feeling good.
GOLF
PGA event raised $2.1 million for charity
HARTFORD, Conn. — This summer’s Travelers Championship golf tournament raised more than $2.1 million for charity. The tournament, part of the PGA tour, donates 100% of its net proceeds to 150 local charities.
Since Travelers took over the title sponsorship of the tournament in 2007, the event has raised more than $20 million.
The 2020 tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell is slated for June 22-28.
JACKSON, Miss. — Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz both went to North Texas, live in the Dallas area and have played plenty of practice rounds together.
The next occasion will have a lot more at stake.
Munoz made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead and saved par with a 7-foot putt at the end of his third round Saturday for a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship and a chance to give South America back-to-back winners on the PGA Tour.
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Jon Rahm endured a wild end to his third round at the BMW PGA Championship to drop back into a share of the lead with Danny Willett at the flagship European Tour event on Saturday.
Holding a two-stroke lead after playing the first 16 holes in 5 under, Rahm hit a spectator with his second shot at No. 17 — though this did stop his ball going out of bounds. The world No. 6 pitched to 10 feet and three-putted for bogey.
Rahm was also close to driving out of bounds at the 18th hole, too, and needed to take a drop. He holed from 20 feet for an unlikely par while Willett got up and down from a greenside bunker for a birdie to match his playing partner’s 4-under 68.
Duke, Triplett out front at Sandford
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ken Duke has played 313 times on the PGA Tour, 159 times on the Korn Ferry and this is his 16th start on the PGA Tour Champions since turning 50 this year. All that experience and Duke gets to try something new in the Sanford International.
This is the first time he’s had at least a share of the lead going into the final round. Duke shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday and shared the lead with Kirk Triplett, who shot 68.