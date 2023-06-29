Brewers Mets Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hits a two-run single during the eighth inning Wednesday night against the New York Mets in New York. The Brewers won, 5-2.

 Frank Franklin II The Associated Press

Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday night, hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.

The $355 million Mets are 36-44 and have lost 17 of 23. They were 8 1/2 games out of the last NL wild-card spot entering Wednesday. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1.

