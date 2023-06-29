Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday night, hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
The $355 million Mets are 36-44 and have lost 17 of 23. They were 8 1/2 games out of the last NL wild-card spot entering Wednesday. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1.
“All is not lost yet,” Cohen said. “But it’s getting late.”
A night after a 7-2 win that Cohen called “…a crisp game, probably one of the best games we’ve played all year,” the Mets went 0 for 11 with runners on base and stranded seven.
Manager Buck Showalter, whose job was deemed safe for the rest of the season by Cohen, was ejected after Yelich’s two-run single in the eighth inning, which came after Joey Wiemer was awarded first base when he was hit by a pitch while swinging at the ball.
Jesse Winker had a two-run double in the first, and Blake Perkins delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth off Grant Hartwig (0-1).
Tommy Pham homered for the Mets and went 3 for 3 with a walk. Francisco Álvarez drew a bases-loaded walk that tied it 2-all in the fourth, but then Brett Baty struck out and Mark Canha grounded sharply into an inning-ending double play.
Bryse Wilson (3-0) allowed two hits over 1 2/3 innings. Devin Williams earned his 15th save by striking out two in a perfect ninth.
Brewers starter Wade Miley gave up two runs in four innings. Mets starter Kodai Senga allowed two runs and struck out eight in five innings.
Pirates 7, Padres 1 — At Pittsburgh: Cedar Rapids native Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and Pittsburgh scored five times in the seventh to rout San Diego. Keller (9-3) gave up four hits and had five strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander has surrendered one run in three of his four starts since allowing 15 across his previous three. The Pirates have won three of five after a season-worst 10-game losing streak.
INTERLEAGUE
Braves 3, Twins 0 — At Atlanta: Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and Atlanta won its fifth straight game for a series sweep. Atlanta has won 21 of 25 to improve to an NL-leading 53-27. Kolby Allard, Kirby Yates (3-0), A.J. Minter, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias combined on the four-hitter with 14 strikeouts. Iglesias earned his 13th save in 15 chances.
Nationals 4, Mariners 1 — At Seattle: Patrick Corbin tossed seven shutout innings and Washington jumped on Seattle starter Logan Gilbert for three first-inning runs. The last-place Nationals took two of three against the Mariners after doing the same in San Diego last weekend. For the first time in 17 starts this season, Corbin (5-9) didn’t allow an earned run — and his nine strikeouts were a season high.
Blue Jays 6, Giants 1 — At Toronto: George Springer hit the first of four Toronto doubles in a five-run first inning that helped stop the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak. Giants right fielder Michael Conforto left after one inning because of a tight left hamstring. He is hitting .236 with a team-high 12 homers and 42 RBIs.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 10, Tigers 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Josh Jung, Ezequiel Duran and Adolis Garcia homered as Texas cruised to a 10-0 lead through seven innings.