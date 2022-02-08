HOUSTON — After giving David Culley just one year to prove himself, the Houston Texans on Monday hired Lovie Smith as their new head coach, adding a veteran with a track record of success to a team that faces questions about its hiring process.
Smith spent last season as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator.
Houston interviewed multiple candidates over the past few weeks, including Brian Flores, Hines Ward, Josh McCown and Joe Lombardi.
The 63-year-old Smith joined the Texans last offseason after spending 2016-2020 as the coach at Illinois.
This will be the third NFL head coaching job for Smith, who coached the Chicago Bears for nine seasons and coached Tampa Bay for two seasons ending in 2015.
Bears hire Dray as tight ends coach
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears hired Arizona assistant Jim Dray as tight ends coach on Monday.
Dray joins new coach Matt Eberflus’ staff after spending the past three seasons as an offensive quality control coach — with Cleveland in 2019 and the Cardinals in 2020 and ‘21. He was an offensive assistant at Stanford, his alma mater, in 2018.
The 35-year-old Dray played eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the Cardinals (2010-13 and 2017), Cleveland (2014-15), Buffalo (2016) and San Francisco (2016). He caught 56 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns in 94 games.
Saints to promote Allen to head coach
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have promoted defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach, two people familiar with the decision said Monday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their chosen replacement for Sean Payton, who resigned nearly two weeks ago after 16 years with the club.
Colts hire Bradley as defensive coordinator
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts hired Gus Bradley as their new defensive coordinator Monday to fill a recent vacancy. Bradley replaces Matt Eberflus, who held the same title for coach Frank Reich’s first four seasons in Indy. Eberflus became the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
BASEBALL
MLB, players stop drug testing during lockout
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement, two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program told The Associated Press.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no public announcement was made.
The halt in testing is a casualty of the sport’s lockout that started Dec. 2 and a provision in the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks interview Cubs exec for GM job
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg has interviewed with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for their GM opening, becoming the first known candidate for the job from outside professional hockey.
The Blackhawks confirmed the interview on Monday. CEO Danny Wirtz, the son of team owner Rocky Wirtz, promised last month that the process would include candidates “both inside and outside of hockey.”
BASKETBALL
Former Hawkeye Mac McCausland dies at 75
IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa men’s basketball player and longtime radio and TV color analyst Mac McCausland died of natural causes on Saturday at his home in Las Vegas at the age of 75, the university announced Monday.
In addition to his numerous years of service for Iowa Athletics behind the scenes, many fans know McCausland as a radio voice and television color analyst for Hawkeye men’s basketball for multiple decades.
Beekman’s late 3 lifts Virginia over No. 7 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining as Virginia knocked off No. 7 Duke, 69-68, on Monday night. It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.
Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points — many coming on a variety of dunks — and Armaan Franklin had 11 points for Virginia.
Murray, Iowa rally past Minnesota
IOWA CITY — Keegan Murray had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 18 points and seven boards and Iowa used a big second-half run to beat Minnesota, 71-59, on Sunday night. Murray and McCaffery combined to shoot 17 of 32 from the field.
Clark scores 46 in Iowa women’s road loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa, 98-90, on Sunday night, despite the Hawkeyes getting a career-high 46 points from Caitlin Clark.