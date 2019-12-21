MINNEAPOLIS — The next edition of the Iowa-Minnesota rivalry will be staged on a Friday night.
Minnesota announced Friday that the Big Ten has moved the 2020 game at TCF Bank Stadium up by one day, from Sept. 20 to Sept. 19. Iowa won at Kinnick Stadium this year, 23-19, maintaining possession of the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy for the fifth straight season.
This will be the earliest meeting between the two schools. In 113 all-time matchups, the Hawkeyes and Gophers have only played in September twice, in 2012 and 2013. Iowa leads the series 63-48-2.
The Big Ten began scheduling Friday night games in 2017. Minnesota hosted one in 2018, a victory over Indiana.
After probe, no racism ruling for hand gestures during Army-Navy game
WASHINGTON — Hand gestures flashed by West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen during the televised Army-Navy football game were not racist signals, military investigations have concluded.
A Navy probe of the event found that the students were participating in a “sophomoric game” on Saturday and had no racist intent. An Army statement Friday also rejected any racist overtones, saying the hand gestures were “not associated with ideologies or movements that are contrary to the Army values.”
The Navy said officials are, however, disappointed in the immature behavior of the students and “their actions will be appropriately addressed.”
Steelers’ Smith-Schuster eyes return
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ patchwork offense could be close to full strength on Sunday when they visit the New York Jets.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Vance McDonald both practiced Friday, meaning they should be available to face the Jets (5-9) barring a late setback. Smith-Schuster has missed Pittsburgh’s last four games while dealing with a knee injury suffered in Cleveland on Nov. 11. McDonald sat out a loss to Buffalo last Sunday with a concussion.
Jones returns as starter for Giants
Rookie Daniel Jones is returning as the New York Giants starting quarterback after missing two weeks with an ankle injury. Jones again replaces two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who had returned to the starting lineup with Jones sidelined.
Seahawks’ Woods suspended for PED’s
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended for four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Woods will miss the final two regular season games — beginning with Sunday’s game against Arizona — and at least two potential playoff games. He could return for either the NFC championship or the Super Bowl should Seattle make it that far, depending on the Seahawks’ playoff seed.
BASEBALL
Cubs sign Tepera to 1-year deal
CHICAGO — The Cubs and reliever Ryan Tepera agreed Friday to a one-year deal that pays a $900,000 salary while in the major leagues.
The 32-year-old right-hander is 12-11 with a a 3.64 ERA and 10 saves over five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was limited to 23 appearances last season because of a right elbow impingement that sidelined him from mid-May through August and finished 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA.
Tepera gets a $300,000 salary while in the minors.
Average MLB salary drops in 2019
NEW YORK — The average salary in the major leagues has dropped in consecutive years for the first time since the players’ association started keeping records more than a half-century ago.
The 988 players on Aug. 31 rosters and injured lists averaged $4,051,490, the union said Friday, down 1.1% from $4,095,686 last year. The average peaked at $4,097,122 in 2017. This was just the fifth decline since records started in 1967, when the average was $19,000.
Twins bolster pen with Clippard, Romo
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins bolstered their bullpen Friday by finalizing contracts for two right-handed relievers, adding Tyler Clippard on a $2.75 million, one-year deal and bringing back Sergio Romo with a contract that guaranteed $5 million and includes a 2021 club option.
Romo was acquired in a trade with Miami in July. The 34-year-old Clippard had a 2.90 ERA in 62 innings for division rival Cleveland last season.
WRESTLING
Charges dropped for 2 Minnesota wrestlers
MINNEAPOLIS — Two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct in June will not face criminal charges due to “inadequate evidence,” a prosecutor announced Friday.
Gable Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct after a female reported she had been raped on June 15 and went to a hospital for treatment.
BASKETBALL
Iowa to retire Gustafson’s jersey next week
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa will retire Megan Gustafson’s No. 10 when the Iowa women’s basketball team takes on Big Ten Conference rival Michigan State on Jan. 26 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta announced on April 24 that Gustafson’s number would be retired. Gustafson ended her career as the most decorated Hawkeye in program history. She owns 16 Iowa records, including career marks for points (2,804) and rebounds (1,460).
The Port Wing, Wis., native was the first Big Ten student-athlete to be named the consensus national player of the year (Associated Press, ESPN, Naismith, USBWA). Gustafson netted 1,001 points during the 2018-19 season, becoming just the fourth NCAA Division I female student-athlete and the only post player to eclipse 1,000 points in a single season.
Gustafson is the second Iowa women’s basketball student-athlete to have her number retired. Iowa retired Michelle Edwards’ No. 30 in 1988.