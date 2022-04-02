NEW ORLEANS — The Big Ten’s all-time 3-point leader and Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon won the 2022 Men’s College 3-Point Contest held Thursday evening in New Orleans, the site of the Final Four.
Bohannon becomes the second Hawkeye in six years to win the 3-Point Contest. Peter Jok was the last Hawkeye to compete in the event and was crowned champion of the 2017 event in Phoenix.
“This had to have been one of the best fields this event has ever had,” said Bohannon. “This was a cool event. I was very fortunate to win.”
Bohannon defeated a field that included Brad Davison (Wisconsin), Alfonso Plummer (Illinois), Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue), Carl Pierre (Rice), Alex O’Connell (Creighton) and Davion Mintz (Kentucky).
Bohannon advanced to face Davison in the finals. Davison shot first and totaled 17 points. The sixth-year senior went into the final three racks with just five points, but he made eight straight shots, including a perfect rack at the top of the key to close in on Davison. Bohannon trailed by three going into the final rack, but Bohannon delivered by sinking the first four balls and ultimately prevailed, 18-17.
Kentucky’s Tshiebwe named AP Player of Year
NEW ORLEANS — Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe spent an entire season relentlessly chasing and pulling down seemingly every rebound that came his way — and plenty that didn’t, too.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior put up better rebounding numbers than anybody in Division I in decades. And it’s a big reason why he is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year. Tshiebwe thrived all season while averaging 15.1 rebounds, the highest per-game output in Division I since 1980.
Tshiebwe was the clear choice for the award announced Friday, receiving 46 of 60 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Johnny Davis, a 6-5 sophomore who averaged 19.7 points and led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, was second with 10 votes. Iowa sophomore Keegan Murray (three) and Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn (one) also earned votes.
Arizona’s Lloyd wins AP Coach of Year
Tommy Lloyd spent 22 years as Mark Few’s right-hand man turning Gonzaga into a national powerhouse.
He needed just one season to return Arizona to prominence. Lloyd was named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year on Friday after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season. He received 28 votes from a 61-person media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 to edge Providence’s Ed Cooley, who got 21 votes. No other coach got more than three.
Joens wins Cheryl Miller Award again
MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa State women’s basketball’s Ashley Joens was named the Cheryl Miller Award winner for the second-consecutive season on Friday. Joens is also the first back-to-back winner of the award, which honors the nation’s top small forward. The Iowa City native led the Cyclones with 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds, while dishing 1.8 assists.
South Carolina advances to women’s final
MINNEAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston had 23 points and 18 rebounds to back up her AP National Player of the Year award and carry South Carolina to the NCAA championship game with a 72-59 victory over Louisville in the semifinals on Friday night. The Dawn Staley-led Gamecocks will face the Connecticut-Stanford winner on Sunday night at Target Center.
BASEBALL
MLB umpires to announce replay decisions
NEW YORK — In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!”, big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season.
Major League Baseball said Friday that umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the replay reviews this season. A crew chief will have a wireless microphone and first announce the call being challenged and which team initiated the challenge. After the review, the crew chief will announce the result. Audio will go over ballpark public-address systems and be made available to broadcasters.
Injured Mets’ deGrom out for major time
JUPITER, Fla. — New York Mets ace Jacob DeGrom will miss major time because of inflammation in his shoulder area. The two-time Cy Young Award winner won’t throw for up to four weeks and there is no timetable for his return, the Mets announced Friday. The Mets said an MRI earlier in the day showed a stress reaction on deGrom’s right scapula.
SOCCER
Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former U.S. women’s national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins inside, police said.
A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28. The report indicated she was passed out on the steering wheel for more than an hour with her children inside the car.