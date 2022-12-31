No. 12 BAYLOR (10-2, 0-0) at IOWA STATE (9-2, 0-0)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: The Cyclones are 7-0 on their home court. Iowa State is eighth in the Big 12 shooting 32.6% from downtown, led by Eli King shooting 100.0% from 3-point range. The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Baylor ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Caleb Grill is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc for the Cyclones, while averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals. Jaren Holmes is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State. Adam Flagler is shooting 48.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.
NORTHERN IOWA (5-8, 1-2) at ILLINOIS STATE (6-8, 1-2)
Time: 2 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Redbirds are 4-2 in home games. Illinois State allows 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game. The Panthers are 1-2 in conference play. Northern Iowa is fourth in the MVC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Tytan Anderson averaging 10.4.
Top performers: Kendall Lewis is averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State. Bowen Born is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.5 points for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
